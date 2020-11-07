The KHSAA football playoffs are on a slight pause after schools were notified Saturday morning about the decision to delay the start of the postseason one week.
The first round of the playoffs will now take place the weekend of Nov. 19-21 with no additional planned changes in the playoff structure at this point, according to KHSAA's website.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic. I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said in a statement. “This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines, it’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as “red” including the vast majority of the east. It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions."
No schools will be allowed to play this week. Teams eliminated from postseason can still schedule games, but not until the weekend of Nov. 19-21.
Teams may voluntarily withdraw from the playoffs without penalty and if a seeded team withdraws in a district where teams remain, the teams not qualifying from earlier from within that district will be given an opportunity to play.
If there are withdrawals during the process, the district brackets will be re-seeded up to a point, after which the withdrawal will simply create a bye.
All schools will be given a few days to determine how they want to proceed, but there are no official deadlines.
KHSAA's site states the review will be ongoing, and it is possible substantial changes could be made as needed in future days and weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.