Bowling Green junior Patrick Forbes homered and drove in five runs to boost the visiting Purples to a 19-0 win in four innings over Warren Central in District 14 baseball action Tuesday.
Forbes was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Dillon Maners went 3-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Carson Myers tallied a 2-for-3 day with a double and a triple along with an RBI.
Also for the Purples, Campbell Bush went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brady Key was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Eli Burwash homered and drove in three runs, and Blake Ginter, Daniel Murphy and Spencer Newman drove in a run apiece.
Burwash got the win, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts in four innings.
Bowling Green (11-3, 2-0 District 14) has won six straight games. The Purples next host Barren County on Friday.
Warren Central (0-10, 0-4) visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
South Warren 6, Muhlenberg County 5
Tanner Graves drove in three runs to boost host South Warren to a 6-5 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Trevor McNaughton was 2-for-2 and Dalton Taylor added an RBI for the Spartans.
Logan Smith earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts in six innings.
South Warren (8-3), winners of six straight, next host Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Logan County 32, Russellville 0
Logan County's Zach Yates went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead visiting Logan County to a 32-0 win in three innings over District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Chance Sweeney was 4-for-5 with an RBI, Macon Barrow went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Davin Yates was 2-for-2 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs, Wyatt Blake went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Blake Wood added a 2-for-3 day with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Also for the Cougars, Aaron Hinton went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Connor Binkley was 2-for-2 with a double, Sam Brown was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Jaxon Hendrix scored three runs and drove in three, Harper Butler and Samuel Hayes tallied two RBIs each, and Colin Williams, Montgomery Milam, Jack Delaney and Jason Mautz notched an RBI apiece.
Sweeney picked up the win, allowing no runs off two hits with three strikeouts in three innings.
Logan County (7-6, 2-0) hosts Warren Central on Friday.
Russellville (1-12, 0-2) is at Edmonson County on Friday.
Barren County 8, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Barren County's Brennan Hicks was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two RBIs in Tuesday's 8-7 home win over District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville.
Corbin Murphy went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Cody Moore went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Blake Cook was 2-for-3 and Taye Poynter went 2-for-5 with a triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored in the win.
Also for the Trojans, Zach Wasson tallied two RBIs and Gavin McCord drove in a run.
Brayden Calvert, Peyton Cline, Tyler Ford and Jakob Simms tallied two hits apiece for the Patriots in the loss.
Barren County (8-4, 2-1) visits Grayson County on Thursday.
ACS (2-6, 0-2) is at South Warren on Thursday.
Glasgow 17, Monroe County 9
Easton Jessie was 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base, three RBIs and a run scored to lead host Glasgow to a 17-9 win over District 15 foe Monroe County on Tuesday.
Tyler Lane drove in three runs and swiped two bases and Camron Hayden scored twice and drove in two runs for the Scotties.
Jackson Poland, Cole Bunch and Hunter Scott each stole two bases and drove in a run, and Zachary Poore added an RBI in the win.
Mason Bass started and earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) with five strikeouts in four innings.
Glasgow (7-5, 3-0) is at Greenwood on Thursday.