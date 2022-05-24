Bowling Green’s Patrick Forbes homered and doubled twice as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate to boost the visiting Purples to an 11-8 win over Logan County in the Region 4 Baseball Tournament quarterfinals Monday.
Forbes finished with three runs batted in. Nathaniel Roof was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Turner Nottmeier went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Dom Davis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Ben Davenport drove in two runs and Trent Warden added a double and an RBI in the win.
Dillon Maners earned the win in relief after allowing five runs (three earned) over five innings. Forbes struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
Chance Sweeney went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace Logan County (23-10). Wyatt Blake was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kade Wall, Caleb McCoy and Connor Binkley each tallied an RBI for the Cougars.
Bowling Green (25-9) advanced to pay Russell County in Tuesday’s regional semifinals at Western Kentucky’s Nick Denes Field.
Russell County 5, Barren County 1
Russell County’s Nick Aaron pitched a complete game and drove in three runs to lead the Lakers to a 5-1 win over visiting Barren County in the Region 4 tournament quarterfinals Monday.
Aaron pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing an unearned run off two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.
At the plate, Aaron was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Aidan Antle was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Mayes Gosser added a 2-for-3 day in the win.
Russell County (26-6) moved on to face Bowling Green in the Region 4 semifinals Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
Clinton County 2, Glasgow 1
Clinton County starting pitcher Blake Harlan tossed a complete game to earn the win in the visiting Bulldogs’ 2-1 win over Glasgow in the Region 4 tournament quarterfinals Monday.
Harlan allowed one run off six hits and three walks while fanning eight.
Blake Melton went 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace the Bulldogs.
Glasgow’s Weston Carroll was 3-for-3 with a triple and a double, and Jackson Poland homered for the Scotties. Ashton Cerwinske pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs off five hits and two walks while striking out eight for Glasgow (17-15).
Clinton County (15-11) advanced to face Warren East in the Region 4 semifinals Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
Softball
Bowling Green 13, Warren Central 0
Bowling Green’s Payton Briley fired a complete-game shutout and drove in five runs to lead the Lady Purples to a 13-0 win in five innings over Warren Central in the opening round of the District 14 Softball Tournament on Monday at South Warren.
Briley allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six to earn the shutout win. At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs.
Ava Bennett, Allison Joiner and Ella Knois each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Kendle White was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Allison Crabtree tallied a double and an RBI, and Elizabeth Richey added an RBI in the win.
Natalie Naftel and Edith Burns each tallied a double for Warren Central (5-27).
Bowling Green (11-15) advanced to face Greenwood in Tuesday’s district semifinals at South Warren.
Barren County 15, Glasgow 0
Barren County’s Lilie Broady fired a one-hit shutout to boost the Trojanettes to a 15-0 win in four innings over Glasgow in the District 15 tournament semifinals Monday at Monroe County.
Broady allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10 to earn the win. At the plate, Broady was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Riley Reed added a 2-for-3 day with two doubles and three RBIs, Katie Murphy was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, and Allie Anderson went 2-for-4. Mary Schalk tallied a homer and two RBIs, and Alyssa Curtis also drove in two runs.
Barren County (22-8-1) advanced to face Allen County-Scottsville – an 11-3 winner over Monroe County in Monday’s other district semifinal – in the district championship Tuesday at Monroe County.