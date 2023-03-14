A pair of former area high school basketball standouts is among the 14-member Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 induction class announced Tuesday.
Former Warren Central standout Craig Eversoll and Charles Hunter, who starred at Glasgow’s Ralph Bunche High School, are among the new KHSBHF Hall of Fame inductees.
Eversoll was an all-round great player and a tremendous shooter. In 1982, his junior year, he would breathe new life into the Dragon program leading them to their first district tournament win in school history. They went on to win the district and regional championships sending the team to the KHSAA Sweet 16 for the first time.
Eversoll duplicated his efforts in 1983 as Warren Central returned to the Sweet 16. He was named to the All-State Tournament Team and Courier Journal All-State Team in 1982 and 1983. Eversoll averaged 29 points per game and set numerous school records in his senior season. He would prove to be the “genesis” for the Warren Central basketball program that would evolve into a state power.
Hunter earned the nickname “Big Game” at Oklahoma City University, but he was a “big game” player from the beginning. He led Ralph Bunche High School to the Fifth Region championship and a trip to the Sweet 16 State Tournament in his junior year. Hunter was the leading scorer in the Fifth Region in his junior and senior year and was named to the 1961 All-State Team. He was nominated as a High School All-American and named to the Kentucky All-Stars where he was selected “Star of Stars” in both games vs. Indiana.
After graduating from high school in 1962, college offers poured in, including one to become the first African American recruited to play basketball at the University of Louisville and Vanderbilt University. Hunter opted to go to Oklahoma City University to play for legendary Coach Abe Lemons.
Another Class of 2023 inductee is Greg Smith, who began his basketball career at Princeton Dotson High School along with his brother Dwight. They would lead Dotson to the Sweet 16 in 1963. Dwight Smith moved on to Western Kentucky while Greg’s school, Princeton Dotson merged into Caldwell County, a new consolidated high school in the Second Region.
Greg Smith’s senior year at Caldwell County was phenomenal. He averaged 16 points per game, had a school-record 37-rebound game vs. Madisonville Rosenwald and led the Tigers to the Sweet 16, where he was named to the All-Tournament Team.
After graduation, Greg Smith joined Dwight at WKU. His career there garnered him two Ohio Valley Conference titles and NCAA berths, two All-OVC Team selections and an eight-year NBA career. He played on the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship team. He is the only Caldwell County player to have his jersey retired. Greg Smith joins Dwight as the only brothers to be inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Also among the 2023 inductees it Brigette Combs, led Whitesburg High School to three consecutive KHSAA Sweet Sixteen appearances. In 1983, during her senior season, she averaged 27 points and 14 rebounds per game and was named Kentucky Miss Basketball. During a standout career, Combs totaled 2,672 points, 1,920 rebounds and 585 steals as the Lady Yellow Jackets captured three straight Region 14 titles and compiled a 99-8 record.
Combs was a two-time, first team All-State selection. She was named All-America by KODAK, National Coaches Association and Milky Way. Combs was selected as one of the top 25 high school girls’ basketball players on the Kentucky All-Century Team. She starred at Western Kentucky, where the Lady Toppers had an NCAA Final Four appearance in 1986.
Other 2023 inductees include former players Wayne Golden (Louisville Shawnee High School), Ronnie Daniel (Louisville Shawnee High School), Ervin Stepp (Phelps High School), Patty Jo Hedges-Ward (Louisville Western High School), A’dia Mathies (Louisville Iroquois High School), Jerry Eaves (Louisville Ballard High School) and Jack Fitzpatrick (Somerset Dunbar High School), and former coaches Tim Mudd (Elizabethtown High School girls’ basketball), John Burr (Columbia High School/Adair County High School boys’ basketball) and Chris Renner (Louisville Ballard High School boys’ basketball).