Former Glasgow golf coach Mike Harris is among the inaugural class of the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association's KGCA Coaches Hall of Fame announced on Monday.
Harris was the head girls' golf coach at Glasgow from 1988-08 and the head boys' coach for the school from 2011-14. His girls' teams won five Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championships, including four in a row from 1997 to 2000. His teams also won a Girls' All 'A' state championship, 14 girls' regional championships and one boys' regional championship.
Harris was selected as the 1998 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National Girls' Golf Coach of the Year and was named the 1999 National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) National Girls' Golf Coach of the Year.
Also selected to the five-member class were current Grant County coach Marcus Camacho and former coaches Marty Donlon (St. Xavier), Leslie Bener (Sacred Heart) and Andy Oder (Bullitt East).
The Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Sunday at the conclusion of the first KGCA All-State Championships, which will feature the top 15 teams and 21 individuals in both boys' and girls' golf in a two-day weekend tournament at the University of Kentucky Club in Lexington.
The class was chosen by the KGCA's Hall of Fame committee. All are scheduled to attend Sunday's induction ceremony.
