Former Bowling Green boys' golf coach Matt Logic was among the four-member 2021 Kentucky Golf Coaches Hall of Fame class announced Thursday.
Logic served as coach of the Bowling Green boys' golf team for 13 years and during his tenure the Purples won state championships in 1996 and 1997, and were state runner-up in 2007.
Logic's teams won eight regional titles and finished as region runner up three times. He was also the host of the Bowling Green Invitational during his coaching career, and also coached the Bowling Green baseball team to a state runner-up finish in 1995.
The hall of fame class will be inducted Sept. 19 at the conclusion of the KGCA All State Championships, held at the University of Kentucky Club in Lexington.
The KGCA honors coaches each year who have made significant contributions to the game of high school golf in Kentucky, and has chosen four individuals for this first class who have helped to lead the way in making high school golf in the commonwealth such an outstanding sport.
The group was chosen from seven nominations to the Hall of Fame committee earlier this fall and will all be attending the ceremony prior to the awards at the conclusion of the tournament.
Joining Logic in the 2021 class is Hancock County's H.D. 'Dave' Cowden, Lexington Christian Academy's Eric Geldhof and former Daviess County coach Mark Price.