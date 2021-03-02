The learning continued for the Foundation Christian Academy boys’ basketball team Monday at Warren East High School.
After playing last season in the Middle Tennessee Athletic Conference based out of Nashville, FCA is competing in KHSAA for the first time this season. It’s been a jump in competition that has created plenty of bumps and bruises, but also growth that has the players and coaches excited about the future.
Foundation Christian Academy coach Wilson Wickerham said the school opted to make the jump to KHSAA because they wanted to play other Christian academies in the state. For now FCA won’t play in a district, like many of the other similar academies, but will continue to play a schedule that ranges from local teams like Warren East, Butler County and Metcalfe County to other Christian schools throughout the state.
“We have just taken on all comers and tried to play as many minutes as possible and get as many reps as we could possibly get,” Wickerham said. “It’s been a great experience for us because of the fact it is an obvious challenge – other than the basketball game. We’ve got to deal with how we conduct ourselves in terms of safety, in terms of our health – how as a school we put in those protocols so that we don’t have the entire team shut down, which really could shut down the whole school.
“We have taken on everybody and we’ve been able get junior varsity and varsity games, so we have been thrilled with the amount of basketball we’ve got to play.”
The Falcons' roster is full of youth – with no juniors or seniors and four sophomores. Eighth grader Chaze Huff starts and seventh grader James Wilson plays a lot of varsity minutes. Both also play middle school and junior varsity games.
“They have gotten the most minutes of anybody in the city,” Wickerham said. “That’s been helpful, but they need to grow into their bodies and get a little more mature. It’s a lot to ask of them, but they have responded really well.”
Sophomore Landon Copass said it’s been a big adjustment going from the MTAC to KHSAA competition.
“The game is way faster,” Copass said. “The speed of the game is way faster than where we played last year. The players are more athletic, stronger, faster, taller. It’s not the same.”
Sophomore Jeremy Stewart agreed the speed of the game has been the biggest adjustment.
“I thought I would be prepared, but it definitely came as a surprise when we got into the season,” Stewart said. “It’s definitely pushed us to see what we can do. The coaches have been great. I’m excited to see what we can do for the rest of the season.”
While it has been a bumpy road for the Falcons, the team is starting to see progress from all of its hard work. Following Monday’s 80-41 loss at Warren East, the Raiders' public address announcer Andy Wagoner approached the players and coaches to let him know the team has come a long way since he saw them play earlier in the season.
“That warms my heart that we have people that are outside of the program that can see the improvement and can see how hard we worked this year to get better,” Wickerham said. “I am super thrilled with their increase in both skill and knowledge of the game. We have four or give people that have not played youth basketball.
"That is a remarkable statement to make when you have zero experience and then you join this high school association.”
FCA also celebrated a milestone last week – a 69-62 victory over Legacy Christian Academy, the school’s first varsity win.
“It was a deep breath that made everything kind of feel worthwhile,” Wickerham said. “That was a big monkey off our back. We got to celebrate that and I thought that was a big moment.”
Copass said that win was amazing.
“We were excited,” Copass said. “That was probably one of the best games we have ever played.”
That victory is just the first step in plenty of long term goals for the program. Wickerham said the first goal is winning the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference tournament.
“If we can do that, that would be a huge step forward,” Wickerham said. “From there it would be advancing in the Class A regional, which is a long way away for us. We are going to need a few years to be able to do that. But ultimately it is to be one of the best Christian academies in the state.”
Commented