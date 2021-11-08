Editor’s note – This is the first in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
The growing process continues for the Foundation Christian Academy boys’ basketball team.
FCA competed last season in the KHSAA for the first time. In year two of KHSAA competition, Foundation Christian Academy will turn to David Muckle, who was hired in the spring, to guide a young program still trying to establish itself.
Muckle brings plenty of experience, coaching in the Middle Tennessee area for about 30 years, to a team that is still rather young and inexperienced.
The roster features no seniors and only a handful of juniors, with some of last year’s top players no longer with the team.
“I think there is some potential here, but we are very, very young,” Muckle said. “I’m going to be dressing a couple of middle schoolers – one eighth grader and one seventh grader – who will probably have to play for us this year. We lost several kids before I became coach here that got a lot of varsity playing time last year.”
Junior Jeremy Stewart brings the most experience. Stewart was third on the Falcons in scoring last season, averaging nearly six points a night. Junior Harold Jernigan also appeared in 18 games last season, while Luke Louden has limited experience and is still learning, according to Muckle.
Junior Logan Furrow was also in the mix but is out indefinitely. Furrow had knee surgery earlier this year and recently suffered a setback.
“Our kids are working really hard,” Muckle said. “They are trying to adjust to having a new coach. I am proud of how they are working. I just hope that we can manage to have some success and they can see some improvement on a game-to-game basis.”
Foundation Christian Academy won’t play in a district for now but continues to amp up its schedule. In addition to playing Christian schools across the state, the schedule includes Caverna, Todd County Central, Cumberland County and Warren East.
The Falcons will also compete in the Region 4 All ‘A’ Tournament for the first time.
“There are going to be some growing pains,” Muckle said. “I think the teams that we are playing, even the Christian schools we are playing, probably have more established teams than what we have. We are in that beginning phase is the way I would describe our team. I hope we can see some reward on what we have been putting into it.”