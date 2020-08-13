Foundation Christian Academy has seen tremendous growth the last four years – more than doubling its total enrollment during that time, according to president Chris Robison.
Now that the school on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green is offering full high school and graduation opportunities, it wants to be sure it's providing the full high school experience, including athletically.
FCA has made the decision to become a KHSAA member school and had its application approved in the July 10 KHSAA Board of Control meeting.
"It means we're going to be able to deliver the full high school experience to our students," Robison said. "High school athletics are a big deal. It was a big deal to me personally when I was coming through my high school years, and to be able to offer a variety of athletics and the quality of athletic competition that's available to us through KHSAA is a real blessing."
FCA, now in its 25th year, has gone from 161 students to 322 in the last four years at all grade levels, according to Robison, who attended Turner County High School in Ashburn, Ga. It opened enrollment for the 11th and 12th grade starting this fall and will only have a junior class this year as no seniors applied, but it is expecting its first graduating class in 2022. In grades 9 and 10 last year, FCA had a total of 22 students according to its KHSAA membership application, and the school is up to 35 at the high school level, according to upper school principal and athletic director Matt Bastin.
During that time, FCA has built the 500-person capacity Ray Gymnasium, as well as additional classrooms that have filled quickly. The school's leadership is also planning on the roughly 40-acre campus adding soccer, baseball and softball fields, as well as tennis courts, although there is currently no strict timetable in place for those additions. A conceptual drawing of the future campus is available in the "future planning" section of FCA's website, fcafalcons.com.
"That's when the vision began, really – four years ago. We said from the beginning we want to offer our full high school experience to our students, so that would include all the academic offerings and all the sports that we can allow," Bastin said. "I became principal here a year ago in July, and we quickly began thinking about the last part of that puzzle being sports, and we started looking at it then – well, what does it take to join the KHSAA and what are the restrictions, what are the requirements? Those types of things."
Bastin worked in the Warren County Public Schools system for 12 years and was principal at Caverna for a year before moving to FCA. He worked at Warren East, and says longtime Raider athletic director and new principal Jonathan Vincent has been a "great mentor" who he's gone to for assistance during the process.
FCA is offering boys' basketball, boys' and girls' cross country, boys' and girls' golf, volleyball and archery programs, with the hopes of adding more programs in the future.
The Falcons previously competed in the Middle Tennessee Athletic Conference, often traveling to Nashville or farther for games. FCA can play KHSAA member schools this fall, if athletic competitions are to take place, but are in a two-year probationary period as a new member school before having the opportunity to decide whether to join a district for postseason play, according to Bastin.
"We'll analyze it two years from now, but the biggest reason we wanted to join is just to make sure our kids have a chance to compete and have opportunities," Bastin said. "That's why the benefits to join were greater than staying with our previous affiliation with the Tennessee conference."
The KHSAA Board of Control approved a plan July 28 to leave fall sports in the fall season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back the start of practices to Aug. 24 with the first week limited to 7½ hours. The first competitions in football can be played Sept. 11 and the remaining fall sports can begin competition Sept. 7. Golf began competition July 31. The KHSAA Board of Control has another meeting scheduled Aug. 20.
Bastin said FCA has been working with the KHSAA on scheduling with smaller schools throughout the region. He said he's also been in contact with North Hardin Christian and Somerset Christian, who also had KHSAA membership approved at the July 10 meeting, to find similar size schools for competition at the start. Bowling Green's other five member high schools compete together in District 14 in the majority of sports, and are significantly larger – Warren Central and Warren East are classified as 4A schools in football, while Bowling Green, Greenwood and South Warren are 5A.
"Yes, we'll be competing with the big boys right out of the gate, probably even before we're ready ... but at the same time, there aren't alternatives to KHSAA that offer such a variety of athletic opportunity," Robison said. "It's a win all the way around for us, for sure."
Robison said the school's leadership and the students have been somewhat surprised at the quickness of the process. He said the school had its first pep rally last year and the athletes "were just overwhelmed with being campus celebrities."
While the move is a learning process for all involved and there will likely be some growing pains with building an athletic program, FCA is committed to doing it and believes it's making a positive move for its students.
"Developing our athletic program fits into the school's overall mission, because there's no better platform to grow as a person sometimes than on the court," Robison said. "To be challenged with these types of things – the odds being stacked against you, having to discipline your body and all the things that come with athletics for the most part – it's just good for kids and we're thrilled to be able to do it."
