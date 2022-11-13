Editor’s note – This is the first in an 11-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season on Nov. 28.
The Foundation Christian Academy boys’ basketball team experienced some growing pains last season.
In its second year of KHSAA competition, FCA finished with one win while taking a step up in competition against some of the smaller schools in the area. The rough season has led to a bit of a rebuild, with Foundation Christian Academy facing a schedule more suited for a school still in the infancy of the program.
“Last year I think we had more than our kids could handle for the beginning phase of a program,” second-year coach David Muckle said. “We had 52 kids in the high school last year. I think this year we are slightly over 100 which makes it really hard for us try to compete with schools that have a couple of thousand kids.
“We are trying to build it, but it is going to take us some time.”
FCA is in District 14, but has opted not to play district teams this year, focusing more on a schedule that features schools of similar size – private schools and fellow members of the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference. The Falcons will still compete in the All ‘A’ Classic.
“Last year, not knowing what to expect, we took some real poundings,” Muckle said. “Our kids played a ton of games. We had kids playing middle school, junior varsity and varsity – all three. So by the end of the year our kids were really tired. Psychologically it was a tough year. When you are not seeing the tangible successes it is tough on your kids. We tried to get a more balanced schedule this year.”
Despite the tough season, Muckle is hopeful heading into this year. The roster is still relatively young, with three seniors as the only upperclassmen, but there is some experience – albeit very young.
“We are looking to make progress this year,” Muckle said. “We are optimistic. We have modified our schedule and are hopeful to be able to win some basketball games with the group that we’ve got.”
The seniors are Jeremy Stewart, Luke Lohden and Harold Jernigan.
Stewart led the Falcons in scoring and rebounding last year and is coming off a strong AAU season this summer. Jernigan is a four-year player for FCA, while Lohden adds more experience.
“Those guys are doing a really good job for me,” Muckle said. “That is one of the reasons I am back. I thought it would be unfair for them to have to adjust to a new system, new coach. Those guys are back … but we are still pretty young and we still lack in numbers in terms of depth – quality depth.”
Freshman Logan Nix has some strong moments last season. Muckle said he expects more growth form Nix this season with FCA relying on him a little more this year.
Nix is one of five freshmen on the roster, which also includes three sophomores and three eighth graders – including William Cummins, who started as a seventh grader last season.
With the returning experience and revamped schedule, Foundation Christian Academy will look to take the next step for a program still looking to find its footing.
“I do feel like we are way ahead of where we were last year,” Muckle said. “We were walking, taking baby steps a year ago and now we are able to do more than we could a year ago. They have a better understanding of what we are trying to get done.”