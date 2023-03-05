There was very little drama in Sunday’s Girls’ Region 4 championship game between Bowling Green and Barren County, just a lot of history.
Bowling Green earned a dominating 59-37 win over the Trojanettes to make it four straight region titles – becoming the first program to win four straight girls’ Region 4 titles. It was the ninth in the program’s history – all since 2010 – surpassing Allen County-Scottsville for the most all-time.
It was the fifth title in six years for Bowling Green (24-10), which has a 42-game win streak against region opponents.
Still head coach Calvin Head isn’t ready to use the word “dynasty.”
“I’m very proud of them,” Head said. “They set goals at the beginning of the year. This was one of them. Wanting to win and go to state – that is what everybody wants to do – but to also put ourselves in the history books, winning four in a row and being the all-time winningest program in this region.
“There were four before I got here, so you have to give credit to those players and staff that got this program moving in the right direction.”
It was the second straight wire-to-wire win in the tournament for the Lady Purples. Bowling Green jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held Barren County to 1-for-7 from the field in the first with seven turnovers – building a comfortable 18-4 advantage.
“We were very locked in,” BG senior guard Saniyah Shelton said. “Coach Head gave us two rules before the postseason started – guard and rebound. You see what it does for us.”
Barren County tried to right the ship and pulled within 27-15 late in the first half. BG got the momentum back in the final minute of the half with a steal and layup by and corner 3-pointer that hit the rim bounced up off the top of the backboard and back in by Katy Smiley as time expired to make the score 32-15 at halftime.
The Lady Purples remained in complete control in the second half. The lead grew to as many as 23 points, with Barren County unable to get closer than the final margin in the second half.
Bowling Green held the Trojanettes to 33% shooting – including 2-for-16 from 3-point range – and forced 16 turnovers that led to 25 points.
Barren County did win the rebounding battle 26-23.
“We talked about having a championship-level defense,” Head said. “I think if you look at our five postseason games, we started guarding and rebounding better. I don’t think we rebounded well tonight, but we sped them up enough to get them off balance.”
Shelton led the offense with 16 points and seven rebounds. Tanaya Bailey had 12 points, while JaSiyah Franklin and Smiley chipped in 12 points each.
“Jasiyah, my lord, she had a great regional tournament,” Head said. “Katy was Ms. Consistent through the whole thing. We needed her perimeter shooting and she really helped us. I can’t say enough about NaTaya Wardlow. She’s a warrior. Those five points in the first half were huge.”
Abby Varney led Barren County with 10 points.
“We struggled to score,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “We struggled to take care of the basketball. They are a top, top team. They played a heckuva schedule. They are a really, really good basketball team and they know what they are doing. Calvin Head does a good job. We did the best we could. I thought the girls fought. We battled the entire time and you just can’t fault the kids for their effort.”
Shelton, Bailey, Franklin and Varney were all named to the all-tournament team, joined by Bowling Green’s Meadow Tisdale, Barren County’s Katie Elmore and Katie Murphy, Metcalfe County’s Josie Allen and Aubrey Jolley, Russellville’s A’miyah Collier and Lareesha Cawthorn, Logan County’s Gracie Borders, Glasgow’s Mia Cassady, Clinton County’s Landree Moons and Greenwood’s Leia Trinh.
With the loss, Barren County ends its season 28-7. The Trojanettes lose two seniors – Adison Smith and Macy Lockhart. Smith played in Sunday’s game, while Lockhart only appeared in 12 games before suffering a season ending injury.
“Next year I think we should be a top contender,” Lindsey said. “We’ve got a lot of experience back, a lot of kids that played big roles. Hopefully they can get more comfortable in those roles.”
Bowling Green advances to face Region 3 champion Owensboro Catholic in the opening round of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CST at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The two teams met on Feb. 11, with the Lady Purples winning 55-54.
“A very short turnaround,” Head said. “The good thing is the third region is playing today as well at the same time. There is no real advantage for either one of us. We just want to be prepared when we go up there on Wednesday and put our best foot forward.”
BGHS 18 14 11 16 – 59
BCHS 4 11 9 13 – 37
BG – Shelton 16, Bailey 12, Franklin 9, Smiley 9, Tisdale 8, Wardlow 5.
BC – Varney 10, Elmore 9, Murphy 8, Gearlds 4, Smith 2, Atkinson 2, Strange 2.