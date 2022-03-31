Bowling Green's LynKaylah James runs up to shoot a layup in the Lady Purples' 58-45 win over the Lady Cougars in the first round of the KHSAA 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Basketball Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Lady Purples advance to quarterfinals at 5 p.m. CST on Friday. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Paige Madison, 8, lunges to bump the ball in the Lady Purples' 3-1 win over the Lady Gators for the 2021 KHSAA Girls Volleyball District Championship title at Greenwood High School on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, claiming the Lady Purples' first district tournament title since 2013. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green midfielder Sergio Rodriguez jumps to kick the ball in the Spartans' 6-1 win over the Purples at Bowling Green Junior High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Amario Wilson only played 19 games for the Bowling Green football team, but it was enough to draw interest from college coaches.
Wilson secured his future playing college football, signing with Murray State. He was one of four BGHS athletes to sign Thursday – joining LynKaylah James, Paige Madison and Sergio Rodriguez. James signed to play basketball at Berea College, with Madison signing to play volleyball at Hobert and William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y., and Rodriguez signing to play soccer at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Wilson recorded 72 tackles for the Purples last season, leading the team with seven sacks. He also had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Wilson said he is excited about playing at the next level.
“It was always my dream, but I knew it was going to take a lot of hard work,” Wilson said. “I just put the work in and will continue to put the work in. It’s a big blessing. I’m very thankful (Murray State) allowed me to come be a part of their team. I’m just going to prove myself and work as hard as I possibly can.”
James has been a big part of Bowling Green’s recent success – playing a significant role in three straight Region 4 titles and two straight appearances to the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Sweet 16.
The Region 4 player of the year her junior season, James averaged 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds last season. James, who was a little emotional when speaking during her signing, said Berea felt like home when she made her visit.
“It doesn’t hit you until you get up there and have to talk to everybody, but I realized that (I played) my last high school game,” James said. “It’s kind of sentimental now because I am snapping into reality, but I will be all right.”
Madison finished with 73 aces last season for a Bowling Green team that set a school record with 33 wins and earned the program’s first Region 4 title. The libero also had 231 kills and 47 assists.
“This day has been a long time coming,” Madison said. “It’s been a hard journey. I’ve switched multiple clubs. This has always been a dream of mine. All of my hard work is paying off. It’s finally come together.”
Rodriguez led the Purples with 14 goals scored and nine assists in 15 games last season. He said that he was a little apprehensive about moving so far away from home, but is ready for the challenge.
“I’m very excited,” Rodriguez said. “This is a stepping stone, a new chapter in my life.”
– Follow prep sports reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.