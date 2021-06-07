The runs had been hard to come by for much of the Region 4 Tournament for the Franklin-Simpson baseball team, but the Wildcats used pitching and defense to stay in games.
Franklin-Simpson edged Warren East in a nine-inning pitchers' duel in the first round Saturday, and were shut out entering the sixth inning against Russell County in Monday's semifinal match.
But then the Wildcats broke through.
Franklin-Simpson scored four runs in the inning and held off the Lakers for a 5-3 victory at Western Kentucky University's Nick Denes Field to advance to Tuesday's Region 4 Tournament championship game.
"These kids have been gutsy all year long and don't get fazed by anything," Franklin-Simpson coach Matthew Wilhite said. "They just keep playing hard. That's all we asked of them at the beginning of the year. We started out 2-6. It was like, 'Look, wins and losses are going to happen. All we ask is that you show up every day, compete and get after it,' and they've done that since then."
The Wildcats (22-13) produced just one run before Cole Wix's walk-off single in the ninth inning of the first-round game against the Raiders, and trailed 1-0 leading into the sixth inning against Russell County (30-7) on Monday.
The Lakers opened the scoring with an RBI single from Nick Aaron in the fourth, and starting pitcher Nathan Lawson had been dealing through five innings, having allowed no runs and no walks to that point – Russell County's only blemish came in the third, when Ben Banton reached on an error.
Lawson started the sixth with a strikeout, walked Banton and then gave up his first hit – a single to his counterpart, Dawson Owens. He struck out the next batter, but Dalton Fiveash kept the inning alive with a two-out, RBI single to tie the game.
"I thought if we kept it going right there, if we can get it back to the top (of the batting order), I knew we could get something going again," Wilhite said. The bottom did some good stuff for us today, too, but if we could turn it back over to the top, those guys would be able to bust something just for a minute."
Luke Richardson walked and Wilhite called Justin Jones to the plate to pinch hit. Jones delivered a two-strike pitch down the third-base line, clearing the bases with a three-run double to give Franklin-Simpson a 4-1 lead.
"I was just trying to step back, get a big hit and score some runs," Jones said.
Aaron replaced Lawson and got out of the inning, before pitching the remainder.
The Wildcats added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from Fiveash.
Owens allowed only two hits and two walks leading into the final inning, but gave up a leadoff double to Aaron. He walked Evan Hammond in the next at bat, and after both advanced on a pitch to the backstop, Russell County made it 5-2 with a ground out from Gavin Gossage. Maxon Gosser made it 5-3 with a single in the next at-bat.
"I was nervous, but you've just got to keep going and try to win the game," Owens said.
C.J. Vonfumetti walked and a ground out put two runners in scoring position with two down, but Owens got Lawson to fly out to end the game and send Franklin-Simpson to the final with a 5-3 victory.
"Dawson was down to the last batter he could face," Wilhite said. "He was at, like, 116 (pitches), so that was going to be it. Heck of a job by him."
The Wildcats advance to Tuesday's 6 p.m. championship game at Nick Denes Field, where they will face Bowling Green. The Purples beat Glasgow 8-1 in Monday's first semifinal.
"It's like I told these kids at the beginning of the year – I said, 'If you don't lay in bed at night and picture yourself dogpiling at the end of the year, then I don't know why you're playing this game. You should think about that every time you walk out there, every time you play, and that's the end goal right there,' " Wilhite said. "I said, 'Hey, you're got a chance to do it again tomorrow, so go home and dream about it again.' "