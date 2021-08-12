It was a bit of a transition last season for the Franklin-Simpson football team, with first-year coach Max Chaney and a young roster trying to gain experience.
The Wildcats finished 3-5, with a loss in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs, but played better in the second half of the season – winning three of their last four regular-season games.
Franklin-Simpson will be young again, with only eight seniors, but Chaney is hopeful his team gained valuable experience that will pay dividends this season.
“Last year definitely gave us some experience,” Chaney said. “I think it was seven or eight guys we started on defense against Russellville (in the season opener) that had never been on the field on Friday nights. We had a freshman mike linebacker and a freshman free safety, so those guys gained valuable experience.”
Quarterback Luke Richardson is part of the senior class, a four-year starter who provides experience and leadership on offense. Richardson threw for almost 1,000 yards with six touchdowns last season.
Senior running back Omar Harrison is also back after leading the team in rushing last season.
“Omar is invaluable,” Chaney said. “He’s a great kid. He’s an ironman. He goes both ways. He runs hard for us and does a great job. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s been there before.”
Juniors Landon Graves and Jesse Punzalan will provide depth at running back, with junior Jackson Payne backing up Harrison.
Senior Jayden Wells, who played at the end of last season, and sophomore Hayden Satterly will see time at fullback.
Despite losing leading receiver Kyjuan Stutzman, the Wildcats will have plenty of weapons for Richardson in the passing game with senior tight end Andrew Ogles and senior Zack Nealy, junior Taunton Kelly and sophomore Isaiah Rigsby among the wide receivers.
Defensively, Franklin-Simpson will be young but experienced – returning its top three tacklers in Satterly, Graves and KJ Hardesty.
The defense will be tested out of the gate with the Wildcats facing Bardstown, Greenwood, Logan County and Russellville before opening district play.
“We are not playing a cupcake schedule and that’s good,” Chaney said. “If we are going to struggle, I want to struggle with the non-district. Then when we get into the district we are ready to roll.”
Chaney said he doesn’t think there is a clear-cut favorite in the district, and is hopeful that his team can find a way to battle through a competitive and balanced field.
“I think the district is wide open,” Chaney said. “That is our goal. That is our focus – the district championship. That’s why I’m glad our schedule is the way it is. Hopefully we will play some really tough games and grow up, so when we get to district we are ready to roll.”
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 – vs. Bardstown
Aug. 27 – Greenwood
Sept. 10 – at Logan County
Sept. 17 – Russellville
Sept. 24 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Oct. 1 – at Russell County
Oct. 15 – Warren Central
Oct. 22 – Warren East
Oct. 29 – at Glasgow