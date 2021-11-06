FRANKLIN -- The Franklin-Simpson football team survived a scare in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, holding off a late charge from Warren East in a 27-26 win at James Matthews Stadium on Friday.
Warren East (5-6) nearly rallied from a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit, but Franklin-Simpson was able to stop the potential go-ahead two-point conversion to hold on and move on in the postseason.
The game was a far cry from the regular-season meeting two weeks ago when Franklin-Simpson (5-6) cruised to a 41-14 win.
“They did some different things defensively,” FS coach Max Chaney said. “They played some kids that didn’t play the last time and that made a little bit of a difference. It was ugly in the second half, shouldn’t have been that ugly, but we didn’t break on the two-point conversion. My guys kept their composure and I was proud of them for that.”
Franklin-Simpson led wire-to-wire in the first meeting, but Warren East was able to strike first in Friday’s rematch, capping an eight-play, 53-yard drive with a touchdown run by Ahmad Alexander.
The Wildcats responded, scoring on the next three drives to take control.
Jayden Wells' touchdown run late in the first quarter tied the score 6-6. Wells struck again with another touchdown early in the second quarter and Franklin extended its lead to 20-6 on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Luke Richardson to Jalen Briscoe.
“We hit them on a long pass play two weeks before,” Richardson said. “Jalen is a heck of an athlete. I just had to throw it up. He made a play.”
Warren East opened the third quarter with a six-play, 60-yard drive -- scoring on a 23-yard scramble by Dane Parsley to trim the deficit to 20-12.
Franklin answered with a drive that ended with Wells' third touchdown run of the night, but Warren East had one more surge left.
Alexander’s 23-yard touchdown run and subsequent run by Parsley on the two-point conversion made the score 27-20 early in the fourth quarter. After forcing Franklin-Simpson to punt, Warren East marched down the field again -- with Parsley streaking down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to one with 2:19 remaining.
Warren East opted to go for the lead, but Parsley was stopped a yard short of the end zone on the two-point conversion.
Franklin-Simpson recovered a pooch kick and was able to run out the clock to hold on for the win.
“I was extremely proud of our players tonight and the way they fought for four quarters,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “They essentially come up one yard short on a two-point conversion with a minute to go. It was disappointing, but I really can’t fault our effort.”
Franklin-Simpson, which ran for 488 yards in the regular-season meeting, was held to 290 yards on Friday.
Omar Harrison, who ran for 185 yards in the previous meeting, was held to 68 yards on Friday, but Wells ran for 65 on 16 carries and had two catches for 27 yards.
“We knew they would make adjustments so we couldn’t make those big plays,” Richardson said. “We found some little inches in their defense that we could take advantage of and that’s what we did tonight.”
Warren East finished with 326 yards.
Parsley, a freshman who took over the starting quarterback role midseason, ran for 134 yards and threw for 114 yards.
“The future is certainly bright for (Parsley) and it is bright for the entire team,” Griffith said. “We return most of our team a year from now. We’ve got a year to get in the weight room, get a little bigger and stronger. Next year, for the first time in a couple of years, we’ll be a mature football team from an age standpoint.”
Franklin-Simpson advances to play at Allen County-Scottsville on Nov. 12. The Patriots beat Franklin 33-21 on Sept. 24 and has won all three meetings in the last two seasons.
“Allen County has had our number for three games in a row now,” Chaney said. “We hope to change that next week.”
WEHS 6 0 6 14 -- 26
FSHS 6 14 7 0 -- 27
First quarter
WE -- Ahmad Alexander 5 run (conversion fails), 7:47
FS -- Jayden Wells 1 run (kick failed), 2:01
Second quarter
FS -- Wells 2 run (Griff Banton kick), 7:32
FS -- Jalen Briscoe 41 pass from Luke Richardson (Banton kick), 1:50
Third quarter
WE -- Dane Parsley 23 run (conversion fails), 9:17
FS -- Wells 3 run (Banton kick), 3:17
Fourth quarter
WE -- Alexander 23 run (Parsley run), 11:25
WE -- Parsley 31 run (run failed), 2:19