Glasgow's Jaden Franklin scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Scotties to a 61-42 boys' basketball win Tuesday over host Allen County-Scottsville.
Nik Sorrell added 13 points and Bowen Haney had 11 for Glasgow (8-7 overall, 3-0 District 15).
Mason Shirley led the Patriots with 12 points, Owen Stamper had 10 points and Jax Cooper added nine for ACS (7-7, 0-2).
Glasgow plays next at South Warren on Friday. ACS hosts Monroe County on Friday.
Girls
Glasgow 58, Allen County-Scottsville 24
Anzley Adwell tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists to lead visiting Glasgow to a 58-24 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Dynasti Page added 11 points, Kayla Bradley had 10 points and Ashanti Gore just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Scotties.
Kaylee Bullington had six points to lead ACS (2-11, 0-2), which is back in action Friday against visiting Monroe County.
Glasgow (9-3, 2-1) visits South Warren on Friday.
South Warren 66, Logan County 60
Brooke Stevenson scored a game-high 22 points to lead visiting South Warren to a 66-60 win Tuesday over Logan County.
Lexi Button added 10 points and Taylor Enlow had eight for the Spartans.
Addie White led Logan County with 17 points. Kennedy Nichols added 15 points and Peyton Vanzant had 13 for the Lady Cougars.
South Warren (10-7) returns to action Friday at home against Glasgow.
Logan County (6-8) hosts Russellville on Friday.
Russellville 59, Caverna 51
Anastasia Dowlen scored 16 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead host Russellville to a 59-51 win over Caverna on Tuesday.
Chloe Whitescarver and Macaria Hines added 12 points each for the Lady Panthers.
Russellville (10-4) returns to action Friday at Logan County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.