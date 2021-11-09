Editor’s note – This is the second in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
In Ashley Taylor’s first season as Franklin-Simpson girls’ basketball coach, the Lady Cats won 14 games and advanced to the Region 4 Tournament semifinals.
With most of the key contributors back this season, expectations are high in Franklin – although the Lady Cats expect stiff competition among district foes.
While Franklin-Simpson enters as the preseason favorite, Russellville looks to be there again with Logan County and Todd County Central also in the mix.
Franklin-Simpson lost leading scorer Kate Norwood but brings back a roster with more experience than recent teams. Alera Barbee is the lone senior, with juniors Hadley Turner, Ashanti Johnson, Malyea Partinger and Jakaya Warfield also returning.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” Taylor said. “I think Franklin-Simpson has definitely been young over the past (few years) and they have relied on freshmen coming in and playing. Even though we are still playing freshmen and sophomores, we have a core group of leaders and older players.”
Taylor said the team will play faster this year and has the ability to go 11 deep. She added that the returning players have taken steps forward, with Turner improving her outside shooting to make up for the loss of Norwood.
The experience and depth has Franklin-Simpson setting its sights on another district crown – and more.
“I think that is when your program has taken a step forward,” Taylor said. “We’ve talked about laying a foundation and changing the culture. When I got hired last year everyone was like, ‘Coach, you have a good chance to win the district.’ I’m not sure many people outside of our little Franklin community thought we could get there and they did.
“Now they have got a small taste of that and they have a goal in mind. That is what keeps them hungry for every game.”
Russellville turns to Dennis Pardue to lead a program that lost to Franklin-Simpson in the district finals and advanced to the region tournament.
Pardue inherits a team that has two of the top players in the area in Anastasia Dowlen and Amiyah Collier.
Dowlen is one of the top rebounders in the state, while Collier has emerged as one of the area’s top point guards.
“They are really good leaders for our younger kids,” Pardue said. “They really look up to them. It seems like Anastasia has been playing for six years already. Thank goodness she is only a senior. Offensively her game has improved, so that really makes her a threat on the inside.
“Amiyah is a great athlete. Offensively, her game has improved. She’s a really good person, a good student. She really understands the game, which makes my job a little easier.”
Pardue added depth will be an issue with only 11 players. Freshman Lareesha Cawthorne and juniors Brinley Mason and Aliyah Kennedy are among the players expected to contribute.
“Our district is very competitive,” Pardue said. “Franklin, year in and year out, is always pretty good. Todd County has greatly improved the last couple of years and has the core of their kids coming back. Logan County is coming off a season where they have improved and have a lot of kids coming back. Our district is going to be competitive. We feel like we have a chance to compete for the district title and hopefully advance to the region tournament and make it a little bit farther than what they did last year.
“... I would like to maybe think we could be a darkhorse if we get (to the region tournament) to maybe pull an upset.”
Logan County endured a season of growth last year, with Abby Hinton the lone senior. Second-year head coach Dedra Adler is confident the growing pains will lead to more success this season.
“I think everybody measures success based on a win-loss record, but for me personally I knew that wasn’t going to be the case last year or else I was going to be extremely disappointed,” Adler said. “Last year our lone senior Abby Hinton had the most varsity experience and she averaged seven minutes a game. I always say that I didn’t ease them into the water, I threw them into the middle of the ocean and told them to swim. That was hard and as a result that came with obstacles … but they battled.”
Gracie Borders emerged as the team’s leading scorer as a sophomore, while senior Kadyn Costello and sophomore Emily Borders bring experience.
Sophomore Emerson McKinnis played in all 27 games, while Sierra Seiber appeared in 25 games.
“I feel really good about what we have going into district (play),” Adler said. “We will take it game by game. We are not looking ahead to March, but ultimately I like our chances in this district. I think we have the players and we have the kids to go to Diddle and that is what we are expecting this year.”
Todd County Central will look to bounce back to a rough finish last season, starting 7-7 before losing its final six games. The Lady Rebels were 2-5 in district play.