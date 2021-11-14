Editor’s note – This is the sixth in a 17-part series of high school basketball previews counting down to the scheduled opening night of the regular season Nov. 29.
With three District 13 titles in six years and six straight trips to the Region 4 tournament, the Franklin-Simpson boys’ basketball team has set the standard among district foes.
The Wildcats expect the target again this season, returning their top scorer and several more key pieces to a team that lost a heartbreaker to Barren County in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament.
“It’s been that way pretty much every year I have been here,” FS coach Dee Spencer said. “We look forward to that. We get motivated and we know everybody is going to give us their best. We just have to make sure we show up ready to play.”
Franklin will see plenty of challenges this year with Russellville looking to build off last season’s success and Todd County Central and Logan County hoping to challenge as well.
The Wildcats will lean on senior Andreyas Miller, who averaged 22.3 points a game last year. Spencer said Franklin-Simpson will lean on Miller heavily, not just for points and rebounds but to be a more vocal leader. Juniors Jalen Brisco and Sam Mylor are among the players returning with varsity experience, while sophomore OJ Gamble is expected to provide quality minutes off the bench.
“I feel like every team is going to be really good,” Spencer said. “Russellville has brought in some guys and have everybody else back. I don’t think Todd County graduated anybody. Logan County is always going to be tough for us. Our main focus is us, just trying to improve as a team every game, every practice.”
Russellville returns six seniors, and adds Logan County transfers Anthony Woodard and Braxton Baptiste, giving the Panthers an experienced bunch eager to challenge for the district and region.
“I’m very optimistic and excited about this year,” Russellville coach Carlos Quarles said. “I don’t want to toot our own horns. I’m the type of guy that feels like we have to show it. We need to come out and prove what we are, but I am excited about what we can bring to the table.”
Jaquis Todd led the Panthers in scoring last season, while Lennon Ries, Jovari Gamble and Chevis Elliott are returning seniors with valuable experience.
Russellville likely won’t start the season at full strength, with eight players still playing football.
While that experience has expectations high in Russellville, Quarles said the team will have to prove it on the court.
“Franklin won the district, so they are the favorite,” Quarles said. “They are the big dogs right now. We just have to prove ourselves. I am going into it like we haven’t done anything and until we do I can’t say anything but give Franklin props.”
Like Russellville, Logan County is waiting on football players to join the team. Second-year coach Nathan Thompson is installing a new offense after losing the bulk of his scoring last year. Thompson said defense will once again be a priority.
“Most nights when we hit the floor we won’t be the most athletic team or the quickest team, but what I do expect is we are going to play with the most heart, the most passion and the most energy,” Thompson said. “If we are being honest, I am sure we are being picked last, which is fine. We'll take that underdog position and roll with it. You just do the math, we lost five and every one else kept theirs and added some, so we know we are probably picked last in the preseason roll. For us it is a matter of staying with the process. We know there are no steps we can skip and we are going to work hard each and every day.”