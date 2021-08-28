FRANKLIN – The Franklin-Simpson boys’ golf team qualified for the 2A state championship with a third-place finish in the Wildcat Classic on Saturday at the Franklin County Club.
Franklin finished with a team score of 303, led by Chase Wilson’s 1-over 71 to finish with the best score among Class 2A schools.
Allen County-Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship with a 2-over 72 and Russell County’s Bentley Perkerson, with an even-par 70, were the individual qualifiers for the 2A state championship which will take place Sept. 19-20 in Owensboro.
Perkerson was the overall winner, edging Marshall County’s Camdyn McLeod on the first playoff hole. Wilson and Glasgow’s Bo Shelton finished tied for third, with Blankenship, Marshall County’s Trey Wall, Barren County’s Jameson Corbin and Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash tied for sixth with a 72.
Marshall County won the team title with a score of 291. Bowling Green, led by a 73 from Reed Richey, finished second with a score of 303.