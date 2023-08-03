It’s a fresh start for the Franklin-Simpson football team.
After 16 years in Class 4A, with two championships and two state runner-up finishes, the Wildcats return to 3A looking to build off a 7-4 finish last year.
Franklin-Simpson coach Max Chaney said his team is excited about the return to 3A and a district that includes Glasgow, Butler County, Adair County and Hart County.
“It’s definitely a fresh start in a new district,” Chaney said. “We scrimmaged Butler County and Hart County, but we’ve never played them (in the regular season). We play Glasgow all the time, so that is nothing new. They are always pretty good. Adair County has a new coach in (Steve) Stonebreaker who’s done really well everywhere that he has been.
“It’s a fresh start in the district, but we are still playing some of the same teams we’ve played in the past.”
Franklin-Simpson brings back plenty of experience from last year’s squad. The Wildcats lose receiver Jalen Briscoe, but bring back the bulk of the offensive skill positions including senior quarterback Mathias Dickerson. Sophomore Blake McPherson led Franklin-Simpson in rushing last season, while senior Gavin Dickerson led the team with nine rushing touchdowns. Junior fullback Layne Alford had eight rushing touchdowns.
Hayden Satterly ran for five touchdowns and is the leading returning receiver.
Satterly is also the leading tackler returning on the defensive end. Alford led Franklin with three fumble recoveries, while senior Hunter Jones had a team-leading five interceptions.
Chaney said the biggest questions will be in the trenches, with Franklin losing a ton of experience on the offensive line and two key defensive linemen.
“We will be back to the drawing board on that, but those guys have been working really hard in the offseason,” Chaney said. “We have a lot of question marks up front, so it will be good to get the pads on and see (what we have).”
While Franklin-Simpson will face some new faces in district play, the non-district schedule includes a lot of familiar foes. The schedule includes former district rivals Warren Central, Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville as well as the annual matchups with Russellville and Greenwood.
The Wildcats open against Christian County at Warren East.
“You want to have a tough non-district schedule to prepare you for hopefully what is going to be a good run in the postseason,” Chaney said. “Everybody that we are playing, with the exception of Russellville, is a class or two higher than us this year. Christian County, I don’t know a whole lot about, but they are going to be athletic, I guarantee you that.
“Warren Central did a lot better last year. … Then we go back with Allen County and Russellville and Greenwood and Warren East. That’s what I consider a very tough non-district schedule.”
Chaney said the hope is his team will be battle-tested by the time postseason comes around. Franklin will look to bounce back and make a deeper run this year after falling at home to Hopkinsville in the first round last year – a loss that still stings.
“We talked about it a little bit,” Chaney said. “It was a tough loss. We had some skill players that weren’t able to play at full capacity, but that’s not an excuse. We didn’t get the job done.
“We’ve worked in the offseason to negate that. Our goal is always going to be to win the district championship regardless of what class or district we are in. That’s what we are really focused on.”
2023 Franklin-Simpson schedule
- Aug. 18 – vs. Christian County
Aug. 25 – Warren Central
Sept. 1 – at Allen County-Scottsville
Sept. 8 – Adair County
Sept. 15 – Russellville
Sept. 22 – at Butler County
Sept. 29 – at Glasgow
Oct. 13 – at Greenwood
Oct. 20 –Hart County
Oct. 27 – Warren East
– at Warren East{&end}