FRANKLIN – Leandre Stutzman was ready to go from the start of Franklin-Simpson’s rainy senior night game at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium on Friday.
The senior set up the Wildcats on the opening kickoff and scored three times in the first half before adding another touchdown and two interceptions in the second half to lead his team to a 48-21 win over Warren East.
“We’ve got to just be aggressive. We had to attack them from the start. We knew it was going to be a sloppy game and we just had to keep attacking and attacking,” Stutzman said. “We got that kickoff at the beginning and we just kept rolling on throughout the game.”
Stutzman took the opening kickoff 65 yards to the Warren East 15-yard line, setting up a 15-yard touchdown run from Omar Harrison to put the Wildcats ahead 7-0 just over a minute into the important district game.
Franklin-Simpson forced the Raiders to punt on its first possession and then ran the ball 62 yards on five plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run from Stutzman to make it 14-0. Stutzman finished the half with 72 yards on six carries and the game with 110 yards on 10 carries. He also caught touchdown passes of 31 and 23 yards from Luke Richardson.
“He’s consistent like that with us all the time, maybe not as many touchdowns, but he’s just a phenomenal player and he’s just now starting to really hit his stride,” Franklin-Simpson coach Doug Preston said. “He’s a great kid and we’d like to see some more colleges down here after him. He’s got a lot of potential and he had a phenomenal game tonight, but I’m not surprised.”
Richardson also scored in the half on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to help Franklin-Simpson to a 34-7 halftime lead. Warren East’s only score of the half came on a 14-yard run from quarterback Nolan Ford with 1:40 to play until the break.
Outside of Warren East’s scoring drive, the Raiders struggled against the Franklin-Simpson defense. The Wildcats forced turnovers on four straight possessions in the first half.
“I thought we moved the ball the entire night, it was just careless fumbles,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “It was a wet night, obviously, but they didn’t have a problem with it. I think they may have had one turnover, but we had three or four straight possessions where we turned the ball over and you can’t do that.”
The first came on Warren East’s second possession when Riley Brownlee picked off Ford and the second came when Stutzman stripped Ford and Brownlee recovered.
“We were able to stop them on offense and those turnovers helped us set up touchdowns every time,” Brownlee said.
“I just went to my key every time, focused, took my pursuit angle and that’s what happened.”
Conner Rogers and Harrison recovered fumbles on the Raiders’ next two possessions to help set up Richardson’s touchdown run and the 23-yard touchdown pass to Stutzman.
Warren East’s momentum continued to roll into the third quarter. Ford capped off a seven-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 34-14 with 8:56 to play in the third and found the end zone for the third time on a 2-yard run with 5:20 to play in the third.
Ford finished with 121 yards on 7-of-14 passing and added 106 yards on 12 carries. K.J. Alexander had 115 yards on 23 carries.
Between the two touchdowns was a quick response from Stutzman. The senior returned the kickoff following the 4-yard run 70 yards for his fourth touchdown.
Stutzman stalled out Warren East’s momentum after that by intercepting passes from Ford on back-to-back Raiders’ possessions.
His first interception was followed four plays later by a 46-yard touchdown run from Harrison to make it 48-21.
“I haven’t played up to my full potential throughout this whole season, but I needed a breakout game and I felt like I had it tonight,” Stutzman said. “I just needed to step up and become that leader I know I am.”
Harrison finished with 133 yards on nine carries and Chase Gooch had 85 yards on 11 carries.
It’s a win that moved Franklin-Simpson – which started the season 0-4 after back-to-back Class 4A state championships – to 5-4 overall and 4-0 in Class 4A, District 2 standings.
“It’s a big, big plus to be able to play the first one at home and see where you go from there if you win,” Preston said.
The Wildcats will travel to Glasgow to close out the regular season next week before hosting Russell County in the first round of the playoffs. Franklin-Simpson beat the Lakers 35-21 on Oct. 4.
Warren East falls to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in district play. The loss means the Raiders will travel to Allen County-Scottsville for a first-round playoff matchup. The Patriots beat Russell County 34-28 Friday to move to 3-1 in district play. Allen County-Scottsville beat Warren East 27-10 last week.
WEHS 0 7 14 0 – 21
FSHS 14 20 7 7 – 48
First quarter
FS – Omar Harrison 15 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick), 10:58
FS – Leandre Stutzman 12 run (Hollingsworth kick), 6:47
Second quarter
FS – Stutzman 31 pass from Luke Richardson (Hollingsworth kick), 10:23
FS – Richardson 1 run (Hollingsworth kick), 3:27
FS – Stutzman 23 pass from Richardson (Two-point conversion failed), 3:04
WE – Nolan Ford 14 run (Kobe Kawaii kick), 1:40
Third quarter
WE – Ford 4 run (Kawaii kick), 8:56
FS – Stutzman 70 kickoff return (Hollingsworth kick), 8:41
WE – Ford 2 run (Kawaii kick), 5:20
Fourth quarter
FS – Harrison 46 run (Hollingsworth kick), 11:48{&end}
