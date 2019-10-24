Tedric Partinger took the handoff from Luke Richardson, broke a tackle and slipped two more defenders on his way to the end zone on a 21-yard run to put Franklin-Simpson ahead of South Warren 14-7 with 2:37 to play in the first quarter of a Week 3 game.
From that point, the Spartans scored 34 unanswered points and handed the Wildcats the third of four straight losses to start the 2019 season. Franklin-Simpson coach Doug Preston knew the schedule he handed his team following its second straight Class 4A state championship was tough, but that it would help in the long run. It's part of the message he delivered in the locker room at Spartan Stadium.
"That's what I told our kids -- 'Don't be mad at anybody but me. I'm the idiot that put this schedule together,' " Preston said after the loss to South Warren. "But yeah, we'll be OK."
The following week, Franklin-Simpson fell to Battle Ground Academy -- the top-ranked team in Tennessee's Division II-Class AA AP poll at the time. The Spartans were ranked fourth in Class 5A when they met the Wildcats, who also lost to Greenwood -- a team that made its way into the top 10 in 5A after a 4-0 start -- in Week 1.
But Preston was right -- the Wildcats have been OK. Perfect, actually, in their record the following four weeks, which includes a 3-0 start in Class 4A, District 2 play. It's a stretch Franklin-Simpson will look to keep going this Friday when Warren East visits James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium.
"The biggest challenge with us is we've had injuries and we've just got a lot of inexperienced players," Preston said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "We've lost three tremendous senior classes back-to-back-to-back, but it did prepare us.
"The tough part about that is continuing to work hard through a time like that. It's tough enough to lose, but you open up the season like that and you don't know where the light is at the end of the tunnel, so you keep on trying to work and work."
The Raiders also enter Friday's game at 4-4 overall, but are coming off a 27-10 defeat to Allen County-Scottsville that dropped their district record to 2-1. It sets up an important week in the district, with the Patriots moving to 2-1 with last week's win.
Warren East trailed the Patriots 13-10 at halftime, but was held to less than 50 yards of offense in the second half. Quarterback Nolan Ford, the dual-threat leader of the offense, was picked off twice, including one that was returned 7 yards by Will Moore for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ford was picked off only three times in the previous seven games.
"If we're going to be successful offensively, Nolan has to play well and he had played pretty well all year and he played well in the first half against Allen County, but in the second half we had some bad turnovers and at the same time we also had some penalties," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "We've got to clean those two things up -- turnovers and penalties -- or we will get blown out Friday."
The junior has thrown for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns on 73-of-143 passing this season and also leads the team with 660 yards and 10 touchdowns on 92 rushing attempts. DeSean Gilbert has been the main target for Ford with 21 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns. K.J. Alexander has 539 yards and five touchdowns on 100 carries.
"To beat them, you've got to stop their quarterback. He's what makes everything go for them and their running back -- I think he's the next big thing for them offensively," Preston said. "They do enough throwing the ball to keep you honest."
The Wildcats have stuck with the same offensive system and used a "patchwork" offensive line because of inexperience and injuries, but have six different players with over 100 rushing yards and at least two touchdowns. Preston has been impressed with the play of freshman Emilio Vazquez on the offensive line, as well as K.J. Hardesty and Keith Garner on the defensive line.
Leandre Stutzman has received the bulk of the carries for Franklin-Simpson. The senior running back has 541 yards and two touchdowns on 57 attempts and has also caught nine passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Tedric Partinger has run the ball 44 times for 354 yards and six touchdowns, while Omar Harrison, Chase Gooch, Malik Carter and quarterback Luke Richardson are also among those six.
"With the wing-T, it's assignment, responsibility defense and what they count on is you breaking down defensively," Griffith said. "It's not a matter of who's carrying the ball, it's playing your responsibilities."
Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 33-7 and has won the last six meetings. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.