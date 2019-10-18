Tedric Partinger ran for two touchdowns to help Franklin-Simpson win its fourth straight by blanking Warren Central 56-0. The Wildcats (4-4) ran for 171 yards and forced Warren Central (0-8) into three turnovers.
Malik Carter had two touchdowns in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Partinger had touchdown runs of 10 and 63 yards while Riley Brownlee had a fumble recovery in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Warren Central quarterback Trenton Leach completed 14-of-38 pass attempts for 132 yards and two interceptions.
Russellville 50, Caverna 0
Russellville shut out Caverna 50-0 to earn its second straight win for the final home game of the regular season at Rhea Stadium.
The Panthers (2-6) jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Lennon Ries found Jackson Hampton for a 63-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter and Javari Gamble’s 44-yard run made it a 34-0 lead.
The Panthers recorded a safety on the final play of the game to set the 50-0 final score. Russellville travels to Crittenden County next week.
Logan County 51, Hopkins County Central 21
Logan County bounced back from its first loss to beat Hopkins County Central 51-21 on Friday.
The Cougars (7-1) scored 31 points in the second quarter to take a 38-14 lead into halftime and outscored the Storm (0-9) 13-0 in the third.
Tristan Blake returned an interception for a touchdown to give Logan County a 13-7 lead. The Cougars added a touchdown run from Gary Hardy and three touchdown passes from Tyler Ezell in the second quarter. The first was a 4-yard pass to Xavier Evans, the second was a 25-yard pass to Jaden Sells and the third was a 45-yard pass to Sells.
Ezell finished with 312 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-18 passing. Gary Hardy had 134 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and Nakeitha Jackson and Zach Yates each added a rushing touchdown. Sells finished with 116 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.
The Cougars are scheduled to host Calloway County next week.
Adrian Stringer finished with 286 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-45 passing for Hopkins County Central, which falls to 0-9 with the loss.
Edmonson County 39, Green County 8
The Wildcats improved to 2-1 in Class 2A, District 3 with a 39-8 win over Green County on Friday.
Edmonson County (3-5) took a 16-0 lead midway through the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jon Smith, a 37-yard field goal from Clay Walden and an 8-yard touchdown run from Matt Shaw, before Green County (0-8) scored its only touchdown on a Zach Ferguson run. Walden made a 34-yard field goal to put Edmonson County up 19-8 at half.
The Wildcats built onto the lead in the second half with a 41-yard run from Smith, a 34-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Johnson to Brock Stethen and a 30-yard interception return from Johnson.
Edmonson County is scheduled to travel to Clinton County next week. Green County falls to 0-8 and will travel to Metcalfe County next week.
