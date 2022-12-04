LEXINGTON – Missed opportunities early and bad breaks late were the difference for the Bowling Green football team, which fell 28-7 to Frederick Douglass in the Class 5A state title game Saturday at Kroger Field.
Bowling Green (12-3) missed chances to take control early, allowing Frederick Douglass to pull away late and claim its first state title in program history.
“Frederick Douglass was everything we thought they were going to be,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “I felt like we put ourselves in position a number of times to compete. I felt like we probably needed to take the lead a time or two there and we couldn’t get over the hump.
“They are an outstanding second-half team and they came back defensively and got after us. Disappointing ending to the season, but still very proud of the season we had.”
Facing the No. 1 team in Class 5A all season, the Purples stayed within striking distance for three quarters but were unable to make the most of a slew of early scoring chances.
Bowling Green had five drives in Broncos territory in the first half, with only one touchdown to show for it.
On the first possession, Purples sophomore quarterback Deuce Bailey had a pass to Christopher Sweeney tipped and intercepted at goal line by Ty Bryant, with the second possession ending in a turnover on downs.
Frederick Douglass got on the board early in the second quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Cole Carpenter to Tylon Webb, but the Purples answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped by a Bailey to Javen Huddleston 12-yard touchdown pass to tie the score 7-all midway through the second.
BG missed chances to add to the lead, with a second interception at the goal line ending the next drive. A Wick Dotson interception with 1:17 left in half set up another potential score, but the Purples were stopped on downs at the 19-yard line instead of trying a field goal to take the lead.
“We were back and forth debating,” Spader said. “We probably should have kicked it, went up 10-7, but we felt like we had something there. They defended it really well and we didn’t capitalize.
“Hindsight is 20-20, but once again they are a good defense. It would have been nice to have a few more points at the half.”
A Frederick Douglass fumble in Broncos territory gave Bowling Green a chance to take the lead on the first drive of the third quarter, but BG was turned away again – with the drive ending in a punt that pinned the Broncos back to their own 2.
The Broncos responded with a 13-play, 98-yard drive – taking the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Ty Bryant with 4:27 left in the third quarter.
Frederick Douglass extended the lead in the fourth quarter, converting a pair of fourth downs into scores. The first came with 8:23 remaining when Carpenter’s pass was tipped by Grayson Newman right into the hands of Frederick Douglass tight end Thomas Howard in the end zone.
“He’s wearing that right now,” Spader said. “Grayson has been an outstanding player for us. He wants to make the play, but the ball gets tipped and they score.”
The Broncos' final score was a 26-yard touchdown pass from Carpenter to Cameron Dunn on fourth-and-10.
Bowling Green finished with 282 yards, but was held to 24 yards in the second half. Bailey finished 16-for-36 passing for 205 yards and led the Purples in rushing with 49 yards.
“Congratulations to coach Spader and the Bowling Green Purples,” Frederick Douglass coach Nathan McPeek said. “They were a great football team. They were tough. It was a really tough first half. I thought our kids did a really good job in the second half defensively … made a great job making adjustments on their quarterback. He’s a great player.”
Frederick Douglass finished with 345 yards – including 196 on the ground. The Broncos ran for 109 yards in the second half.
“It’s been a long, wonderful season,” Spader said. “I had 21 seniors that I am so proud of that took control of the team and led us down this road to this game today.
“It’s been such a great journey of how we had to come together this season and overcome the losses. Our playoff run will always be a special memory for me.”
Lineman Austin Anderson, one of BG’s 21 seniors, said it was a special season despite the final result.
“It means a lot, because we spent four years to get to this point,” Anderson said. “We came into this game saying we needed to make big plays and we didn’t make enough plays to beat the best team in the state. That’s what you need to do to win.”
BGHS 0 7 0 0 – 7
FDHS 0 7 7 14 – 28
Second quarter
FD – Tylon Webb 37 pass from Cole Carpenter (Cooper Ranvier kick), 9:28
BG – Javen Huddleston 12 pass from Deuce Bailey (Colin Fratus kick), 6:18
Third quarter
FD – Ty Bryant 1 run (Ranvier kick), 4:27
Fourth quarter
FD – Thomas Howard 21 pass from Carpenter (Ranvier kick), 8:23
FD – Cameron Dunn 26 pass from Carpenter (Ranvier kick), 1:25