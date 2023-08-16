It has been quite the impressive debut for South Warren's boys' soccer team.
The Spartans are off to a 3-0 start after Tuesday's 5-0 home victory against District 14 rival Greenwood, and South Warren has gotten serious production from a trio of freshmen making their varsity debuts this season.
Spartans freshmen Amer Salihovic and Aid Becirovic scored two goals apiece against Greenwood (0-3 overall, 0-2 District 14), pushing their combined season total to seven goals through three games. Becirovic has four goals so far, Salihovic has tallied three goals and an assist and fellow freshman Senid Golubovic has added an assist.
South Warren coach Tom Alexander and his staff's only concern in the preseason about those freshmen was how fast it would take them to adapt to the pace of the game.
Not long, as it turns out.
Before the freshmen started to put on a show, South Warren (3-0, 1-0) turned to the ever-reliable Leo Kogetsu to open the scoring. Kogetsu, a four-year starter who has been battling illness and missed the team's 2-0 win at Lexington Catholic on Saturday, gathered in a through ball from teammate Logan Palmquist for a run in the box. Kogetsu finished by snapping off a shot past Gators goalkeeper Carson Berger for a goal with 26:39 left in the first half.
"Anytime Leo gets a chance to break through, he's dangerous," Alexander said.
Kogetsu got the game-winner, but the rest of the night belonged to the freshmen.
Salihovic got his first goal with a fantastic finish off a header when he converted a pinpoint corner kick from teammate Belmin Cerimovic with a shot that tucked under the crossbar with 16:25 left in the half.
"Honestly, I think since I got gifted with this height I'm just going to go up for it every time and try winning the header for the team and go for the ball," Salihovic said.
Five minutes later Salihovic struck again when Kogetsu slipped a cross into the penalty box as Salihovic slid into the ball to knock it past Berger and ito the net.
"He's really stepped up, I'm really proud of him," Alexander said of Salihovic. "He had a rough start to the preseason, just trying to learn how to play with the physicality and trying to learn how to play with guys that are older than him. But he's doing a great job and he's going to be a huge part of what we do."
Leading 3-0 coming into the second half, the Spartans tilted the scoring burden to Becirovic. It didn't take long for the talented freshman forward to strike, as he received a through ball from teammate Lian Thang and took it from there, outflanking a pair of Greenwood defenders to create just enough space for a finishing shot just seven minutes into the second half.
Becirovic capped the scoring with 8:16 to play with an unassisted goal on a slicing shot into the left corner.
"Just making great runs, waiting for my teammates to assist me and just trusting them," Becirovic said.
Although the Gators were shut out, they did create some pressure throughout the match. Much of that came on set-piece opportunities, but Greenwood was only outshot 16-13 in the match and forced Spartans goalkeeper Braxton McCoy into making six saves.
"I watched the film from the game against (Warren) Central and we had maybe three or four shots on target," Gators coach Eric Bowers said. "I just wanted more shots on target today, I think we achieved that. Obviously we need to clean it up and just put it in the net, but baby steps. It's a hard district. Last year we went 0-6 (in the regular season) and we still made it out (and advanced to regionals)."
Alexander credited the McCoy and the Spartans' back line with preserving the team's third straight shutout to open the season.
"They're dangerous on set pieces and I thought we defended them really well," Alexander said of Greenwood.
South Warren will look to maintain the early-season momentum Thursday with a road game against Central Hardin.
"We really wanted to come out fast tonight and come out really strong, and I think the boys have started to buy in with what we're trying to do and how we do things as a team," Alexander said. "There are a lot of players that are making the extra run, that are making the extra pass, that are making the extra effort to track back in defensively.
"We've talked about how we want to make sure that we get forward quickly this year. That's one of our goals. I think the boys have really embraced it, they've done a really good job getting forward and we've created lots of chances so far this year."