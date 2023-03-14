Izayiah Villafuerte had something to say.
With his team headed to overtime against Bowling Green in the Region 4 Boys’ Basketball Tournament championship last Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena, Villafuerte breathed fire into the Dragons as they headed back onto the floor.
Villafuerte speaks – his teammates listen. That’s been the deal for the last two seasons now, and it’s a good policy for Warren Central. With the wiry-strong Villafuerte running the offense at point guard, the Dragons at 61-5 the last two seasons – including that 52-50 overtime victory over the Purples last week that put Central back in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“You here him everywhere – all four quarters, each minute, you’re going to hear him anywhere between these lines,” fellow senior Omari Glover said of Villafuerte. “He leads us, guides us ... he’s basically our captain, our quarterback, so we’ve got to listen to him. He puts us in the best position to win the game.”
Winning has been the norm, especially this season. Warren Central enters Wednesday’s first-round state matchup against Pulaski County on a 23-game winning streak. The Dragons have a sparkling overall record of 32-1 and have been ranked the No. 1 team in the state for virtually the entire season.
There’s a heavy weight of expectations on Warren Central to return to the state championship game after making it all the way to the finals last year before falling just short in a 43-42 loss to George Rogers Clark.
Villafuerte bears as much of a load as anyone on the team in handling that pressure as tournament favorites.
“There’s a lot of expectations, but it’s nothing really – I mean, I’m used to it,” Villafuerte said. “I’ve been under coach Unseld for four years, so I”m used to my teammates and my coaches, and they push me to be the best point guard and that’s what I’m trying to be.”
That push came early for Villafuerte. Even as a freshman on a talented team stacked with 11 seniors, Villafuerte forced his way into the rotation by season’s end. In his first-ever Region 4 appearance, Villafuerte promptly knocked down a 3-pointer against Barren County. Then in the semifinals, he hit two more in a victory over Clinton County.
Villafuerte moved into a starting role as a sophomore, then took over the full-time duties at point guard as a junior.
On a team brimming with talent, Villafuerte is the one player Dragons head coach William Unseld said he simply can’t do without.
“His quickness and the way he shoots the ball and how smart and heady he is – that’s the deal for us,” Unseld said. “I’ll tell everybody, if you say there’s one guy I couldn’t lose off the team, it’d be him. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for us.
“He’s so unselfish. He could be anywhere, average, 15, 16 points a game because of the way he shoots the ball. But all he wants to do is win and lead.”
Villafuerte said he had to grow into that role as a vocal leader by necessity during his junior season. These days, talking – always talking – comes naturally for him.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I wasn’t used to it,” Villafuerte said. “Then my junior year I stepped into that role because we realized no one was talking on defense, and it had to start with me.”
Villafuerte ranks fifth on the team in scoring this season with 9.5 points per game and is among the Dragons’ top 3-point shooters. Still, he’d rather pass up a good shot if a better shot for a teammate is available.
“I look for the best shot, at the end of the day,” Villafuerte said. “I mean, if I’m feeling it and I have confidence in myself to shoot the ball I’ll shoot it, but if I have a teammate that needs a shot or just hit one I’ll definitely get him one more.”
That selfless attitude has served Warren Central well this season. The Dragons take on Pulaski County at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game in Lexington.
“He is a complete player, and he’s a better person as well,” Unseld said of Villfuerte. “He’s an unbelievable kid, unbelievable young man. He’ll have a great life. He’s so smart and tough. He does it all for us.”{&end}