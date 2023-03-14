Dragons demolish short-handed Wildcats to reach region semis
Buy Now

Warren Central’s Izayiah Villafuerte (right) moves past Franklin-Simpson’s OJ Gamble during the Dragons’ 73-28 win in the Region 4 Boys’ Basketball Tournament quarterfinals March 1 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

Izayiah Villafuerte had something to say.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.