Western Kentucky’s Luke Fuller and Caleb O’Toole lead the squad at Georgia Southern’s Individual Collegiate through the first two rounds Sunday in Statesboro, Ga.
The six Hilltoppers competing will finish play with the final round on Monday morning at the par-72, 6,900-yard Georgia Southern University Golf Course.
O’Toole and Fuller had the best and second-best first round scores for WKU, with a 73 and 74, respectively. Fuller followed his 2-over score with a 76 while O’Toole shot a 77 in the second round. Both Hilltoppers are tied for 23rd with a score of 150. They’re just two shots out of the top 20.
Three WKU golfers are tied at 44th with 36-hole totals of 159. Redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel recorded WKU’s best second-round score at 3-over 75 after shooting an 84 in the first round. Junior Jack Poole improved his first to second round scores by three strokes, firing an 81 followed by a 78. Senior Tom Bevington shot 4-over 76 in the first round and 11-over 83 in the second.
Junior Chase Landrum notched a pair of 82s on the day for a two-round total of 164. Landrum is currently tied for 60th headed into the final round.
