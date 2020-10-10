Russellville's Jovari Gamble ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Panthers to a 41-29 football win over Edmonson County on Friday night.
Gamble, who also had one catch for 18 yards, finished with 13 carries in the win.
Chevis Elliott added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Panthers quarterback Lennon Ries tallied 62 rushing yards and a TD. Ries was 3-for-7 pasing for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Also for Russellville, Jaquis Todd totaled two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Host Edmonson County got touchdown runs from Jon Smith, Logan Davis and Clay Walden. Smith, the Wildcats' quarterback, also connected with Isaiah Johnson on a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Russellville (2-2) returns to action Oct. 16 at Caverna.
Edmonson County (2-3) visits Green County on Oct. 16.
Barren County 14, Central Hardin 13
Barren County earned a 14-13 road victory over Class 6A, District 2 rival Central Hardin on Friday.
Trojans quarterback Jameson Buie completed 9-of-19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Withrow tallied a team-high 58 rushing yards and a score for Barren County. Jamarcus Miley tallied two catches for 51 yards, and Gage Allen also had two catches for nine yards and a touchdown.
Barren County (2-2) visits North Hardin on Oct. 16.
Todd County Central 29, Butler County 22
Host Todd County Central scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally past visiting Butler County for a 29-22 win Friday.
Rebels quarterback Preston Moore was 16-of-26 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Moore also led Todd County Central with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown. Nate Reding had 11 catches for 136 yards and two scores, and Ethan Tomerlin added a rushing touchdown for the Rebels.
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson was 10-of-16 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Henderson also had a team-high 68 rushing yards and a TD. On defense, Henderson tallied two of his team's three interceptions.
Also for the Bears, Solomon Flener tallied six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Josh Morris chipped in with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown. Butler County (1-4) is at Russell County on Oct. 16.
