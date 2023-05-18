GLASGOW -- Barren County put the pressure on and refused to let up in Thursday night's District 15 Baseball Tournament championship.
The third-seeded Trojans jumped out to an early lead they simply refused to relinquish in a 4-2 win over top seed Warren East at Trojan Field. The win marked the second straight upset victory for Barren County (13-17), which upended No. 2 seed Glasgow the night before to lock up a spot in next week's Region 4 tournament.
With Thursday's win over the Raiders, now the Trojans have earned a first-round regional home game on Monday.
"We're still a young team," Barren County coach Derrick Alfonso said. "I thought we battled at the plate really nice tonight. But we're always going to be aggressive -- that's how I grew up, that's how I played the game -- so we're always going to try and pick our spots. We picked a couple bad spots to run, got thrown out a couple times and then come up the very next batter and hit a double. But there's other times when it works."
It worked more than it didn't for the Trojans on Thursday.
In the top of the first inning, Barren County -- the visiting team, on the basis of the lower seeding -- plated the game's first run. Sutton Hyde drew a leadoff walk, went to second on JP Hyde's sacrifice bunt and then scored from there on an RBI single by Braxton Jenkins.
Warren East missed out on a chance to answer in the bottom of the inning when back-to-back doubles by Ayden Barrick and Braylen Lee turned into an inning-ending double play when the Raiders got a little too aggressive on the basepaths.
The Trojans had better luck with the run game in the second. Hayes Atkinson drew a leadoff walk and one out later Sutton Hyde was hit by a pitch. JP Hyde followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Sutton Hyde moved up to second on the hit, then stole third before stealing home on a missed suicide squeeze that turned into a wild pitch.
Warren East (25-8) had an answer in the bottom of the second as Drake Young drew a leadoff walk and Chase Carver smashed a double one out later to put two runners in scoring position. Colton Edwards brought them both home with a two-run single, but Trojans starting pitcher Brenden Bratcher escaped further trouble by getting a flyout and then an inning-ending strikeout.
A bizarre play in the top of the third seemed to add another run for Barren County, but instead turned into a rally-killing out. Gavin McCord led off the inning by drawing a walk and Jackson Reece followed with a double to put runners at second and third. One out later, Aiden Keeney couldn't check on a called strike three but the ball was dropped as McCord streaked home from third.
A lengthy umpire consultation followed, with both Alfonso and Warren East coach Wes Sanford offering their opinion of the correct call. In the end, Keeney was ruled to have interfered on the play, McCord was called out and Reece sent back to second from third. Raiders reliever Wyatt Nesbitt then got an inning-ending strikeout to keep the score at 3-2.
The Trojans' penchant for aggressiveness paid off again in the fourth -- after it didn't. Sutton Hyde reached on a one-out single, but was thrown out trying to steal second. JP Hyde followed with a double that would likely have scored his brother, but instead he scored when Jenkins hit a slow chopper to third that he beat out for an infield single.
By then, Barren County had turned to freshman right-hander Skylar Potter to close out the game. Potter, who finished up Tuesday's 2-0 win after teammate Tristan Meech fired 5 2/3 no-hit innings against Glasgow in an eventual one-hit shutout, worked the final four innings against the Raiders.
Warren East managed just two base runners over that four-inning span, singles by Chase Carver and Edwards. Potter struck out three to earn the save.
"All I was thinking was just fastballs, just off-speed -- everything, really," Potter said. "Just trying to get them off-balance."
Potter was backed by a stellar defensive performance, with JP Hyde making a a couple highlight-reel plays at shortstop and Joey Meyers adding another at third base.
"We're not putting up 8, 10 runs against anybody," Alfonso said. "But if we pitch and play defense like we did the last two days, we can play with anybody."
JP Hyde, Jenkins and Jackson Reece finished with two hits each to lead the Trojans.
"We came in as underdogs," JP Hyde said. "They have a bunch of seniors. We're a young team, so we came in with a lot of energy and just played a great game."
The Raiders went through four pitchers, with ace Chase Carver firing four scoreless innings in relief. Carver and Braylen Lee had two hits apiece to pace the offense, which totaled seven hits in all.
"Offensively, we've been struggling," Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. "It was good to see us hit some balls hard, but we've just been trying to do too much. We've been pressing a little bit, hitting the balls hard and they go straight up in the air instead of trying to drive it through the gaps -- trying to hit balls over the fence. If we get to Western (Kentucky), that's not going to happen. The fences are a lot deeper than they are around here."
Both teams advance to week's Region 4 tournament, with the Raiders now on the road against a region tournament winner and Barren County earning a home game. The regional draw is set for Saturday morning.
BCHS 120 100 0 --4 7 0
WEHS 020 000 0 2 7 1
WP: Brown. LP: Bratcher.