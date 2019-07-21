Katie Gardner’s recruitment was quiet for half her prep career with an early commitment signing to play softball at Tennessee-Martin. But a coaching change allowed Gardner to reconsider and open the chance for a new decision.
The reigning Miss Softball for Kentucky is staying home.
Gardner announced via Twitter on Sunday she will sign to play softball at Western Kentucky, where she led Warren East to three Region 4 Tournament championships during her career.
“There were multiple factors, but I really wanted to stay close to home,” Gardner told the Daily News. “Before I committed to Martin when I was younger, I guess you could say I always saw myself going to Western, but I just had to take in all my other offers I got.”
Gardner committed to UT-Martin before her junior season and signed with the Skyhawks last November going into her senior year. When Donley Canary announced his retirement as UT-Martin’s head coach after 18 seasons, Gardner started reevaluating her future. She met new coach Brian Dunn at the KHSAA State Softball Tournament and not long afterward opted to ask for her release from her letter of intent.
Gardner opened her recruitment back up and took visits to Murray State and WKU. Gardner said she had a long relationship with the Murray State staff since they recruited her early on.
Even though Gardner has played five years-worth of Region 4 Tournament games, Gardner hadn’t fully taken in what WKU had to offer.
“The decision between Murray and Western was difficult,” Gardner said. “I really liked Murray’s coaches a lot. I looked at them before I verbally committed (to UTM). I went on my visit to Western and got to know everybody and I really like the coaches at Western and that was a big part of it.”
Gardner led Warren East to back-to-back state runner-up finishes the last two years. She enjoyed a senior season with a 30-2 record and holds the school record for wins, strikeouts, shutouts, nine no-hitters and four perfect games.
Gardner’s pitching line after one game in the state tournament included 171 1/3 innings pitched and 321 strikeouts with a 0.74 ERA. She took a visit to WKU not long after the state tournament and had a visit at Murray State on Thursday. Gardner said she waited until Sunday morning to make her decision.
“It took me so long to decide between Western and Murray because it was a difficult decision and I really liked both schools,” Gardner said. “We have about a month until school starts, so I had to do it quite soon to be able to get housing and everything settled. I’ve been thinking about that for two weeks now.”
Gardner will join a WKU team that returns four pitchers from a 37-13 season. She’ll have an opportunity to play with former Warren East catcher Kendall Smith, who will enter her junior season next spring.
“Of course, playing with Kendall again will be awesome, I’ve been talking to her a little bit,” Gardner said. “I know more than half the girls playing at Western. I played travel ball with a lot of them and I guess that fit in there, too.”
