Franklin-Simpson's Logan Garner and Ben Banton combined for seven goals to lead the Wildcats to an 11-0 win over Logan County in the District 13 Boys' Soccer Tournament semifinals Monday at Russellville High School.
Garner finished with four goals and Banton tallied three goals and four assists as both recorded hat tricks in the win.
Gabe Jones added two goals, Griff Banton had a goal and an assist, Peyton Martin scored a goal and John Adams produced two assists. Trevor Kindred, Kody Alexander, Preston Jenkins and Joseph McClendon had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent recorded the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (15-5), which was set to meet the winner of Tuesday's other semifinal between Russellville and Todd County Central in Thursday's district championship.