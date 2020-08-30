The Greenwood boys' golf team shot a combined 301 to finish third in the Hopkins County Central Invitational on Saturday at Madisonville Country Club.
Jacob Lang led the Gators with an even-par 71 to finish tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard. Nathan Oliver (74), Mason Williams (77) and Jaxon Moss (79) added scoring finishes for Greenwood.
Reigning state champion Jay Nimmo shot a 3-under 68 to claim the individual title and lead Marshall County to the team title. The Marshals shot a combined 297. St. Mary finished as the tournament runner-up behind an individual runner-up finish from Rocco Zakutney.
