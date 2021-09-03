The Greenwood football team kept rolling along with a 38-0 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood broke open a close game with a strong second half to start 3-0 for the third straight season. The Gators have outscored opponents 129-45 in the three wins.
“I’m excited for the kids,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “They need this after the year they had last year and the continued chaos that is going on this year with the quarantines and everything else. Its nice to be able to get back to something that you can just enjoy, something that you love to do.”
While the Gators were able to pull away in the second half, the first half was back and forth with Greenwood able to go to the locker room in control.
After getting turned away near the goal line on the opening possession, Greenwood got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a four-play, 60-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Brock.
Greenwood stretched its lead to 12-0 on a 29-yard touchdown pass from James Salchli to Marquese Trussell early in the second quarter, but fumbled in the red zone on the next possession -- unable to add to its lead.
Allen County-Scottsville (1-2) had a chance to get closer right before halftime, with Colton Costello’s 42-yard run on a fake punt putting the Patriots at the Greenwood 10. The Gators' defense was able to keep ACS from scoring, stopping the Patriots on downs as time expired in the first half.
It was all Greenwood in the second half, as the Gators scored on the first three possessions.
Lofton Howard’s 2-yard keeper, and Tel Tel Long’s touchdown run pushed the lead to 26-0 after three.
Lofton added two more touchdowns on consecutive plays in the fourth to cap the scoring -- a 4-yard keeper and a 21-yard fumble return on the ensuing kickoff.
“They are big and physical and strong and the longer it kept going, the harder it got,” ACS coach Brad Hood said. “We don’t have a lot of depth right now, but our kids played hard. I thought we got a little emotional there at the end. I want to clean that up a little bit. They are a good football program. Numbers-wise we wore out, but I felt like for two and a half, three quarters we played (with them).”
Greenwood outgained Allen County-Scottsville 429-166.
Salchli threw for 150 yards, while Brock had 105 yards rushing. Greenwood had 279 yards on the ground.
ACS was held to 90 yards on the ground, with Peyton Cope finishing 7-for-16 passing for 76 yards and an interception.
“We came in with a really good game plan,” Lofton Howard said. “Our goal every single week is to go 1-0 and to shut them down defensively. I think we did that this week.”
Allen County-Scottsville will host Glasgow at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Greenwood plays at Warren Central at 7 p.m. on Friday.
ACSHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
GHS 6 6 14 12 -- 38
First quarter
GHS - Jaylen Brock 3 run (pass failed), 1:45
Second quarter
GHS - Marquese Trussell 29 pass from James Salchli (pass failed), 8:19
Third quarter
GHS - Lofton Howard 2 run (Mason Clark kick), 9:24
GHS - Tel Tel Long 9 run (Clark kick), 5:53
Fourth quarter
GHS - Howard 4 run (kick failed), 6:01
GHS - Howard 21 fumble return (kick failed), 5:49