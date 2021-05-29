It was an efficient day at the ballpark for the Greenwood baseball team, which opened the District 14 Tournament with a 15-0, three-inning win over Warren Central on Saturday at Greenwood High School.
Greenwood (21-13) used a big first inning to blow it open and cruised from there, moving on to face top seed Bowling Green in the semifinals Sunday.
“We did what we needed to do today,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said. “I thought for the most part we swung the bats pretty well and defensively we played pretty well.
“We will go talk about it after this and then get our focus on Bowling Green.”
Warren Central (1-24) opened the game with a triple by Daelin Rigsby, but Greenwood starting pitcher Caden Whittle got three flyouts to strand the runner at third and keep the Dragons off the board.
“They get that leadoff triple and Whittle didn’t bat an eye,” Jaggers said. “He came in there and started throwing strikes and we made some good plays.”
The Greenwood offense responded with a 12-run rally in the bottom of the first. The Gators sent 17 batters to the plate in the inning. Every batter either scored a run or drove in a run during the rally – with the biggest hits a two-run double from John Morrison and a two-run single from Wesley Flowers.
“It was really good for us to close out that inning, and then when we hit we scored a bunch of runs,” Greenwood leadoff hitter Cade Thornton said. “That was really good to get that momentum back. It was definitely a good challenge to go into tomorrow.”
Thornton delivered an RBI triple and came in to score on an error to make the score 14-0 after two. The Gators scored the final run on an error in the third – winning on the KHSAA-mandated mercy rule.
Greenwood finished with 10 hits, two each from Thornton, Morrison, Flowers and Brandon Brockman. Whittle threw a scoreless first and Ethan Groff tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Cade Stephens joined Rigsby as the only Dragons to record a hit.
Greenwood will face Bowling Green at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Purples enter 29-5 with a pair of wins over the Gators. Jaggers said his team is ready for the challenge of facing a team that beat Greenwood 10-1 and 8-1 in the two meetings.
“We scheduled tough for this exact reason,” Jaggers said. “I don’t know how many games we’ve played against top-five teams, but we’ve played McCracken County, we’ve played Danville, we played Bowling Green twice, Male. We put that schedule in place to prepare us for the postseason and I think it is going to pay off.”
WCHS 000 – 0 2 7
GHS (12)21 – 15 10 0
WP: Whittle LP: Logsdon{&end}