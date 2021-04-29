Greenwood senior pitcher Matthew Brown fired a complete-game shutout to lead the Gators to a 4-0 baseball win over homestanding Franklin-Simpson on Wednesday.
Brown allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out seven batters in seven innings of work.
Bryson Brockman led the Gators at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with a double and an RBI. Rhett Dysholm, Braxton Garner and Zach Upright each drove in a run in the win.
Greenwood (11-8) is slated to visit Barren County on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (8-6) is back in action Friday at home against Bowling Green.