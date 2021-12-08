Greenwood senior Cade Stinnett scored 15 points to pace the Gators to a 76-51 win Tuesday at Russell County in boys' basketball.
Brakton Stinnett and Mason Thornhill added 14 points each for Greenwood (4-0), which visits Muhlenberg County on Friday.
Mayes Gosser scored a game-high 24 points and had nine rebounds for Russell County (0-3).
Warren East 77, ACS 48
Isaiah Andrews just fell short of a double-double with 23 points and nine rebounds to lead host Warren East to a 77-48 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Tray Price added 13 points and Kaleb Matlock had 10 points for the Raiders.
Warren East (2-2) faces Russell County on Friday in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament.
Jordan Turner had 14 points and Wyatt Coffee finished with 12 for ACS (0-4), which visits Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Butler County 63, Daviess County 49
Butler County's Lawson Rice nearly tallied a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the visiting Bears to a 63-49 win over Daviess County on Tuesday.
Brody Hunt added 13 points, Solomon Flener had 11 points, Jagger Henderson scored 10 points and Isaac Dockery finished with 9 points in the win.
Butler County (3-0) is back in action Friday at Trinity (Whitesville).
Devonte McCampbell scored 11 points and Jonathan Moss had 10 points for Daviess County (1-2).
Girls
ACS 46, Warren East 28
Jayleigh Steenbergen scored 15 points and Jaylee Covington tallied a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville past Warren East 46-28 on Tuesday.
ACS (1-4) is set to visit Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Natajia Alexander, Sam Carver and Natalie Harrell had six points each to lead the Lady Raiders.
Warren East (2-3) faces Russell County in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament on Friday.
Greenwood 56, Russell County 48
Leia Trinh tallied 20 points and Kayla Grant had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry visiting Greenwood to a 56-48 win over Russell County on Tuesday.
Olivia Lovell added 11 points for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood (4-0) faces Green County in the Bankers 4th vs. 5th Region Classic on Saturday at Glasgow High School.
Maleah Preston scored 13 points, Hannah Yates had 11, and Aniyah Coffey and Karley Luttrell each scored 10 points for Russell County (1-3).
Franklin-Simpson 42, South Warren 37
Visiting South Warren dropped a 42-37 decision to Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Gracie Hodges had eight points and seven rebounds, and McLaine Hudson also tallied eight points for the Spartans in the loss.
South Warren (1-3) hosts Elizabethtown on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson (4-0) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Barren County 64, Hopkinsville 42
Abigail Varney tallied 17 points to boost visiting Barren County to a 64-42 win over Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
Macy Lockhart scored 15 points and Kaitlyn Elmore had 14 points for the Trojanettes. Katie Murphy chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds for Barren County (4-0), which visits Monroe County on Friday.
Logan County 39, Edmonson County 22
Emily Borders scored 16 points to lead visiting Logan County past Edmonson County 39-22 on Tuesday.
Kadyn Costello added seven points for the Lady Cougars. Logan County (2-1) hosts Ohio County on Friday.
Cariann Williams had six points and six rebounds to lead Edmonson County (1-2), which hosts Grayson County on Friday.