Cade Stinnett scored 19 points to lead Greenwood's boys' basketball team to a 64-60 win over Simon Kenton in the Scott Winter Classic tournament championship Wednesday at Scott High School.
Hunter Raymer added 18 points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range, and Aaron Brown nearly tallied a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Gators.
Greenwood (7-1) returns to action Tuesday against Northview Academy (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Warren Central 84, Madison (Ind.) 31
Kade Unseld and Jaiden Lawrence scored 15 points each to lead Warren Central to an 84-31 win over Madison (Ind.) on Wednesday in the Jefferson County (Ind.) Invitational Tournament.
Chappelle Whitney added 11 points, Damarion Walkup had 10 points, and Izayiah Villafuerte and Omari Glover added eight points each for the Dragons.
In their second game Wednesday, the Dragons dropped a 77-73 decision to Arsenal Technical (Ind.). Whitney had 15 points, Glover tallied 13 and Unseld finished with 12 in the loss.
Warren Central (5-1) was set to wrap up tournament play Thursday against Southwestern (Ind.).
Glasgow 65, Edmonson County 62
Jackson Poland tallied 23 points to lead Glasgow to a 65-62 win over host Edmonson County on Wednesday in the Rafferty's Caveland Classic.
Sam Bowling and Christian Wenskoski added 13 points each, and John Carter Myers tallied 10 points for the Scotties.
Glasgow (6-3) is back in action Tuesday at Campbellsville.
Braxton Highbaugh had 16 points and eight rebounds, Braden Wall tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, Trace Tayler finished with 11 points and Evan Stice had nine points for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (5-5) next faces Green County in the Zaxby's Christmas Classic on Monday at Todd County Central.
Doss 73, Warren East 48
Warren East dropped a 73-48 decision to Doss in the Best in Hoops tournament Wednesday at South Warren.
Isaiah Andrews scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Raiders in the loss. Ayden Barrick chipped in with nine points.
Warren East (4-5) was set to wrap up tournament play against Logan County on Thursday.
Girls
Greenwood 66, Clinton County 54
Leia Trinh scored 23 points to boost host Greenwood to a 66-54 win over Clinton County in the Lady Gator Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Kayla Grant added 20 points and Kiley Elzy had 11 points for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood (6-2) returns to action Tuesday in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Monroe County 49, Edmonson County 42
Malila Myatt tallied 12 points and Paisley Ford added 11 points to lift visiting Monroe County to a 49-42 win over Edmonson County in the Rafferty's/Double Dogs Caveland Classic on Wednesday.
Lily Jane Vincent scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Cariann Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (3-6) is back in action Monday against Bullitt Central in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Adair County 49, Warren Central 40
Ellie Cheatham scored 15 points to lead host Adair County to a 49-40 win over Warren Central on Wednesday.
Jordyn Downey scored 16 points to lead the Lady Dragons in the loss. Kennedee Robinson added eight points.
Warren Central (1-5) next hosts Evansville (Ind.) Bosse on Tuesday in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament.