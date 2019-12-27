It was another familiar opponent and another win for the Greenwood boys’ basketball team, which breezed past South Warren 59-40 in the semifinals of the Purples Classic on Friday at Bowling Green High School.
Greenwood (7-4) used a dominant defensive effort in the second quarter to take control and cruise to victory, beating the Spartans for the second time in eight days.
It’s the second time in this tournament the Gators have picked up a second win this season against an opponent. Greenwood beat Glasgow 55-53 in Thursday’s opening game of the Purples Classic.
Next up, another familiar foe in the championship game – host Bowling Green, which the Gators beat 54-42 on Dec. 17.
“We’re excited,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “Anytime you get into a tournament situation and make it to a championship with the field they have put (in), it’s an accomplishment. I walked into a very quiet locker room (after the game) and they said, ‘We’re not done.’ I loved hearing that from our guys tonight.”
South Warren (7-3) came in looking to avenge a 73-53 home loss to the Gators one week ago and the Spartans got off to a quick start by scoring the first five points.
Greenwood battled back and took a 12-9 lead on a 3-pointer by Marc Grant late in the first quarter. South Warren tied it on a 3 by Jace Carver to end the quarter, then jumped in front 15-12 on a 3 from Caleb Mitchell-Franklin with 7:27 left in the half.
The 3 was the Spartans’ last field goal in the half, with Greenwood ramping up the defensive effort and taking control – using a 19-3 run to make the score 31-18 by halftime.
“They bought in there,” McCoy said. “We challenged them to try to get some consecutive stops. I think we actually had six or seven there at one point. Honestly, I thought that carried over to the third quarter.
“I was very proud of our defensive effort.”
South Warren tried to get back in the game early in the third, getting within nine twice, but Greenwood used a 12-0 run to close the period – with the lead ballooning to 50-26. South Warren was unable to get closer than 15 in the final quarter.
Cade Stinnett paced Greenwood with 14 points. Grant and Ben Carroll added 13 each for the Gators, who shot 40.7 percent.
“We knew they would have a good scouting report on us because we played them just a week ago,” Stinnett said. “We just wanted to come out here and stick to our same defensive game plan because they are a good offensive team – focus on their shooters. Our best defense is our best offense in transition. That is what we did tonight.”
The Spartans shot 32.6 percent and committed 18 turnovers.
Mitchell-Franklin led South Warren with 13, while Carver added 12 points.
Greenwood and Bowling Green will meet in the Purples Classic championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. South Warren will face Station Camp (Tenn.) in the third-place game at 3:45 p.m.
GHS 12 19 19 9 – 59
SWHS 12 6 8 14 – 40
GHS – C. Stinnett 14, Grant 13, Carroll 13, Williams 9, Stansbury 6, Patel 2, Loggins 2.
SW – Mitchell-Franklin 13, Carver 12, Stobaugh 7, Hill 4, Burton 2, Veltkamp 2.
Bowling Green 55, Station Camp (Tenn.) 46
The Purples pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn the win and advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Bowling Green (6-3) led 36-33 going into the final period, but used a 7-2 spurt to push the margin to eight and take control as Station Camp was unable to get closer than four the rest of the way.
“We just knew we had to make them play to our level,” BG junior Isaiah Mason said. “We didn’t want to adjust to them. We wanted them to adjust to us and we knew we had to play our game and trust each other with the ball. That’s what we did.”
Mason led the Purples with 17 points. Cobi Huddleston added 11 points and Conner Cooper finished with 10 points for Bowling Green.
SCHS 12 13 8 13 – 46
BGHS 15 11 10 19 – 55
SC – Blankenship 14, Thurston 11, Garrael 6, Die 6, Moore 5, Vaughn 4.
BG – Mason 17, Huddleston 11, Cooper 10, Banks 9, Flannery 4, Buttry 3, Morrison 1.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.