Greenwood boys' tennis coach Tim Dethridge has been named the 2020-21 Kentucky Boys Tennis Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations in Indianapolis.
“It is our pleasure to recognize leaders and role models at the interscholastic level like coach Dethridge,” NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said in a news release.
Recipients are selected based upon coaching performance, community and school involvement, and philosophy of coaching.
"Coach Dethridge leads with character and integrity – on and off the tennis courts," Greenwood athletic director Dan Dillingham said in a news release. "We are excited for his recognition as coach of the year and the success of boys' tennis under his leadership. Coach Dethridge and boys' tennis are key components of the culture and overall success of Greenwood High School."
During Dethridge’s nine years as head coach, Greenwood has won eight consecutive region championships including seven doubles championships and four singles championships. Additionally, the Gators placed third as a team in the 2021 state championship and have finished in the top 10 five other years at state.
"Coach Dethridge has created a culture of success with the Gator tennis program," Greenwood principal Adam Hatcher said in a news release. He has instilled a positive attitude and environment that exceeds beyond the courts. GHS and WCPS are proud of the accomplishments and the opportunities afforded to the tennis program under coach Dethridge’s leadership."
Dethridge has taught mathematics at Greenwood for 12 years and also served as an assistant boys' basketball coach, girls' middle school basketball coach and assistant athletic director.