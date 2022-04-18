Greenwood's Cates Duncan and Bowling Green's Easton Barlow won individual championships in Saturday's Johnny Conn Invitational track and field meet at Male High School in Louisville.
Duncan took first-place honors in the boys' 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 21.65) seconds and added a third-place finish in the 3,200 (9:46.44), while teammate James Salchli added a sixth-place finish in the shot put (43 feet, 3 inches) to help the Gators finish 10th with 21 points in the 23-team meet.
Barlow accounted for all of the Purples' scoring, finishing first in the triple jump (44-03.5) and fourth in the high jump (6-0). Bowling Green tallied 15 points to finish 13th in the boys' meet. Host Male won the boys' competition with 138 points.
In the girls' meet, Anna Drexel paced the Lady Gators to a fifth-place finish in the team standings. Drexel posted scoring finishes in the 100 (third, 13.05), 400 (fourth, 1:01.55) and 200 (fifth, 26.85).
Greenwood's Kylee Sutton was third in the 3,200 (11:59.90) and sixth in the 1,600 (5:30.20), Jessica Peterson took fourth in the pole vault (8-06) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (19.12), Emma Loiars was fifth in the high jump (4-06), Lily Clark finished seventh in the 400 (1:04.09) and Hannah Wiles was eighth in the high jump (4-06).
The Lady Gators also got scoring finishes in the 1,600 relay (fourth, 4:16.41) and 3,200 relay (fourth, 10:22.91) to tally 49.5 points in the meet.
DuPont Manual won the girls' competition with 149 points. Bowling Green did not compete in the girls' meet.
Coach Johnson Memorial Classic
Warren Central's Win Htun claimed a second-place finish in the boys' discus with a throw of 113-02 in Saturday's Coach Johnson Memorial Classic at Fort Campbell.
The Dragons finished 12th with 21 points in the 16-team boys' meet. Paducah Tilghman won with 105 points. Warren Central also took 12th in the girls' meet with 13 points. Franklin (Tenn.) won the girls' competition with 126 points.
Joining Htun as scorers in the boys' meet for Warren Central were Deanglo Patterson in the long jump (third, 19-11) and 100 (fifth, 11.39), and Summy Manirakiza in the long jump (sixth, 19-05.5).
In the girls' meet, Mia Cardillo led the Lady Dragons with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (33-02). Other scorers for Warren Central were Yapembe Yagabo in the high jump (seventh, 4-04), Marie Manirakiza in the triple jump (seventh, 31-06) and the Lady Dragons' 400 relay (sixth, 53.80).
AJ's Heart of the Bluegrass Track Classic
Warren East produced a number of scoring finishes in Saturday's AJ's Heart of the Bluegrass Classic at Mercer County.
In the boys' meet, the Raiders got third-place finishes from Isiah Summers in the high jump (6-0), Isaiah Ghee in the triple jump (40-10.25), Emmanuel Summers in the discus (130-0) and Dratavyn Barber in the shot put (42-3).
Warren East's Isaiah Andrews added a fourth in the high jump (6-0), Trent Arterburn was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.64) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.39), Ghee was fifth in the shot put (41-9), Kavon Faison was sixth in both the 200 (24.40) and long jump (18-07.75), and Connor Doyle was seventh in the long jump (18-07.50).
The Raiders also tallied points in three relays – the 800 (fourth, 1:36.67), 400 (fifth, 46.72) and 1,600 (sixth, 4:07.34).
In the girls' meet, Warren East's Molly Beckham was third in the 3,200 (12:46.27) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:56.53), Amiyah Carter was fourth in the long jump (15-08.75) and fifth in the 100 (13.02), Emma McGuffey was fourth in the 3,200 (13:48.94), Tayanah Woods was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.68) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (52.95), Kaylee Miller took fifth in the shot put (31-06) and Natalie Harrell finished eighth in the high jump (4-06).
Team scoring was unavailable.