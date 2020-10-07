The Greenwood boys’ golf team saved its best performance for last, using a strong second day to climb up to fourth in the team standings at the KHSAA state tournament Wednesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Greenwood fired a 309 Wednesday – a 15-shot improvement over its opening round – to finish with a two-day total of 633, edging Lexington Christian by one shot for fourth place. The Gators had the second-best team score on the day.
“I was very proud of the guys,” Greenwood coach Gary Meszaros said. “They were relaxed. They let their golf skills come through. They played well under pressure. It’s not easy on the second day of the tournament, but they improved by quite a few strokes.”
Jacob Lang led the way, shooting an even-par 72 to finish with a two-day score of 5-over 149 – earning a tie for 10th in the individual standings.
“I came in today around 30th place,” Lang said. “For me to make such a big jump on the field is pleasing for me, especially because I know I am one of the only people that shot around even today.”
Michael Lang finished with a two-day score of 157 for the Gators, Nathan Oliver had a two-day score of 161, Mason Williams a 166 and Jaxson Moss finished with a 174.
Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber was the highest individual local finisher, following up his opening-round 75 with a 1-over 73. Reber’s two-day total of 4-over 148 pushed him up the leaderboard into a tie for eighth overall.
“I played really well,” Reber said. “I got off to a rough start, but I made a lot of putts and that is what helped me shoot well today. I probably hit the ball about the same as I did yesterday, but I made a lot more putts. That helped.”
Several other local golfers also competed in the final round.
Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash, whose opening-round 74 was the best score for any local golfer, fired an 83 on Wednesday to finish tied for 35th with a 13-over 157.
“Yesterday I missed maybe two fairways all day,” Fiveash said. “I started out hitting fairways, but as the day went on the driver started going inconsistent and I couldn’t putt. Just like yesterday, I couldn’t hit my irons. Couldn’t hit them the way I wanted to. Whenever you hit it in the rough here, it is thick enough that it is going to mess with you.”
Fiveash’s teammate Chase Wilson carded a 79 on Wednesday to finish tied for 32nd with a 12-over 156. South Warren’s Chase Hodges finished with a two-day score of 171.
Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo won the individual title, beating Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon in a playoff hole after both finished with a 3-under 141.
Louisville Trinity shot a 614 to win the team title by four shots over Taylor County.
