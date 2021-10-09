211009-sports-Golf Boys' KHSAA State Final_outbound 10.jpg

Greenwood High School junior Michael Lang watches his ball fly off tee 10 of day two for Boys' KHSAA State Championship play at the Bowling Green Country Club Saturday Oct. 9 in Bowling Green.

 Joseph Barkoff for Bowling Green Daily News

Greenwood claimed a third-place finish in the team competition following Saturday’s final round of the KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

The Gators fired a combined 36-over par to take third behind champion Christian Academy of Louisville (+21) and runner up Madison Central (+22).

Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash was the top area finisher after firing a second-round 70 on Saturday. Fiveash finished tied for third with a 2-over 146.

Christian Academy of Louisville’s Matthew Troutman won the individual championship by five strokes after shooting a 5-under 139. Madison Central’s Warren Thomis was second overall with an even-par 144.

Bowling Green’s Reed Richey and Greenwood’s Michael Lang tied for ninth after each shot a 4-over 148.

Also for Greenwood, Jacob Lang tied for 15th with a 6-over 150, Mason Williams tied for 30th with an 11-over 155, Sunny Pal tied for 47th with a 15-over 159 and Layton Richey tied for 81st with a 27-over 171.

Among other area individuals playing Saturday, Barren County’s Jameson Corbin tied for 56th with an 18-over 162, Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower tied for 60th with a 19-over 163, and Warren East’s Dalton Hogan tied for 77th with a 26-over 170.