Greenwood claimed a third-place finish in the team competition following Saturday’s final round of the KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
The Gators fired a combined 36-over par to take third behind champion Christian Academy of Louisville (+21) and runner up Madison Central (+22).
Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash was the top area finisher after firing a second-round 70 on Saturday. Fiveash finished tied for third with a 2-over 146.
Christian Academy of Louisville’s Matthew Troutman won the individual championship by five strokes after shooting a 5-under 139. Madison Central’s Warren Thomis was second overall with an even-par 144.
Bowling Green’s Reed Richey and Greenwood’s Michael Lang tied for ninth after each shot a 4-over 148.
Also for Greenwood, Jacob Lang tied for 15th with a 6-over 150, Mason Williams tied for 30th with an 11-over 155, Sunny Pal tied for 47th with a 15-over 159 and Layton Richey tied for 81st with a 27-over 171.
Among other area individuals playing Saturday, Barren County’s Jameson Corbin tied for 56th with an 18-over 162, Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower tied for 60th with a 19-over 163, and Warren East’s Dalton Hogan tied for 77th with a 26-over 170.