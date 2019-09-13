The opossum now belongs to William Howard.
Greenwood held off Warren East 22-13 on Friday at The Swamp to return the “Possum Bowl” trophy to the Gators after Jeff Griffith and the Raiders held it the last two seasons.
“It’s nice to have it back (at Greenwood),” said Howard, who took over as head coach at Greenwood in 2017. “It’s been going on for quite some time and coaching staffs have changed here and Warren East, but our kids still remember it and it still brings some pride back to them.”
The trophy – a stuffed opossum head – is given to the winner of the annual contest. It joined the football scene in Bowling Green when Griffith, former Warren East coach Justin Chaffin and former Greenwood coach Chris Seabolt were assistants at Bowling Green High School to “exorcise the demons” after a playoff loss. It was later gifted to Seabolt when he took over as head coach at Greenwood and, when Chaffin became the head coach at Warren East in 2015, it became the game’s trophy.
The Gators, ranked 10th in the AP poll entering Friday’s matchup, improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2012 season. An offense led by backs Reed Slone and David Odom has delivered most of the damage to opposing defenses and that didn’t change against Warren East.
Greenwood built a 15-0 lead by halftime, which ended up holding through the first three quarters. Slone started the scoring with an 11-yard run with under two minutes to play in the first quarter. Ben Patterson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:31 to play in the half to make it a 9-0 lead.
On Warren East’s next offensive play, Nolan Ford was intercepted by Kolbie Elliott to set the Gators up at the Warren East 30-yard line. Four plays later, Slone made his way 14 yards into the end zone, but the play was called back for a hold and on the fifth, quarterback John Morrison was brought down for a loss.
Morrison didn’t stay down for long. He rolled to his right on the next play and hit Slone with a pass that was caught eight yards from the end zone. Slone sidestepped a defender and walked in for the 28-yard score with three seconds left in the half.
“That was a horrible turnover we had there on the interception and then we gave up a third-and-20 touchdown pass,” Griffith said. “Those are just things you can’t do. That’s why we’re sitting at 1-3, because we give up plays like that.”
In addition to his touchdown reception, Slone carried the ball 10 times for 83 yards in the half and finished with 190 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
“It definitely gave us the edge that we needed and it got our mindset going to where we were like, ‘We can win this game,’ ” Slone said.
Griffith knew his team would be up against a physical Greenwood line entering the game and saw improvements throughout which eventually showed on the scoreboard, but not literally as it went out in the second half with technical issues.
A bad snap on a Gator punt set the Raiders up at the Greenwood 26-yard line. Warren East scored on a 4-yard run from K.J. Alexander with roughly 11:48 to play, making it 15-7. Alexander led the Raiders with 89 yards on 16 carries.
“They were definitely the more physical team for most of the game, particularly the first half, and got us on our heels in the first half,” Griffith said. “I thought we played a little better in the second half, but it was too little, too late.”
Greenwood scored on its next possession, using a six-play drive capped off by a 32-yard run from Slone to take a 22-7 lead with about 8:59 left.
Warren East continued to get its offense going when an 80-yard drive finished with a 1-yard run from Damontra Pillow, making it 22-13 with under six minutes remaining, but it was not enough time with the Gators' ability to run the ball. The late surge was a positive sign for Griffith, who’s team enters Class 4A, District 2 play next week against Russell County.
In the first week of the season, Greenwood went for it on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter, converting the play and eventually beating defending Class 4A champion Franklin-Simpson 28-14. On Friday, with a 15-point lead, Howard asked how much time was left and went for it on fourth-and-3 near midfield. He gave the ball to Odom, who rushed for 4 yards and the first down on the play and over 100 yards in the contest.
“They would have got the ball back and they were driving at the end, but we just needed it. It was a critical situation and when we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to run the ball,” Odom said. “Once I get it, I’ve just got to execute like I said Week 1.”
From there, the Gators ran out the clock with eight more plays to move to 4-0 with the 22-13 win.
“We had the ball at midfield in a situation where they had to score twice to beat us. We felt like with the formation we were in we had an advantage and should be able to get the first down,” Howard said. “We had a chance of getting the four yards so we just went for it and luckily it turned out for us in a positive way.”
Greenwood is scheduled to travel to Logan County next week for a 7 p.m. game.
WEHS 0 0 0 13 – 13
GHS 6 9 0 7 – 22
First quarter
GHS – Reed Slone 11 run (Kick missed), 1:41
Second quarter
GHS – Ben Patterson 25 field goal, 2:31
GHS – Slone 28 pass from John Morrison (Conversion failed), 0:03
Fourth quarter
WEHS – K.J. Alexander 4 run (Kobe Kawaii kick), 11:48
GHS – Slone 32 run (Ben Patterson kick), 8:59
WEHS – Damontra Pillow 1 run (Kick blocked), 5:30
