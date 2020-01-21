Greenwood showed some of the grit that Gators coach Will McCoy has been happy to see from his squad this season against visiting Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday night.
Short-handed with starting point guard Parker Williams out with illness and several other players feeling less than 100 percent, the Gators withstood the Wildcats' pressure to grind out a 54-51 win and even the season series against Franklin-Simpson.
"We're 5-1 in our last six and I just told our guys I think I'm most proud of that one," McCoy said. "They're a great ball team. They're playing good basketball and DeMarco (Chatman) was out some. So for him to come back fresh and for us to pull it out without Parker, that was a big one heading into Friday."
Greenwood (12-7) had to hold on over the final three minutes. Leading 49-40 after Cade Stinnett's two made free throws, the Gators nearly gave that advantage away over the next two minutes. Franklin-Simpson (9-8) surged for a 9-2 run capped by Dawson Knight's third 3-pointer of the game to pull back within 51-49 with 1:18 to play.
Greenwood's Brakton Stinnett buried two clutch free throws on the ensuing possession for his only points of the night.
The Wildcats got back to within two on Tedric Partinger's layup following a Greenwood turnover, then the Gators lost possession again on a charging call.
With a chance to tie, Franklin-Simpson ran into Greenwood's 6-foot-7 forward Ben Carroll in the paint. Carroll swatted away Partinger's shot on a drive to the goal and Marc Grant grabbed the rebound and drew a foul. He made one of two free throws with less than three seconds left, and the Wildcats couldn't get a shot off on the final possession.
"He had two of our coaches yelling at him that he lost his guy, when really he did exactly what our game plan was which was to sink in and help off their drive," McCoy said of Carroll. "That was a huge, huge game-sealing block."
Wildcats coach Dee Spencer said foul trouble hurt his squad as Greenwood got into the bonus midway through the third quarter. The Gators hit 13 of 23 free throws, while Franklin-Simpson was 9-of-15 from the line.
"My guys will play with anybody – they play hard, they compete," Spencer said. "Can't knock their effort. We've just got to do a little better job of playing defense and not fouling."
Kyjuan Stutzman had a game-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats. Partinger added 10 points and Knight had nine.
Noah Stansbury had 13 points to lead the Gators. Cade Stinnett added 11, Grant had nine and Dakota Ware came off the bench to add eight points and six rebounds.
"I think we guarded much better," Cade Stinnett said. "We didn't fall into playing as much their style as we tried to keep ours. We're 5-1 in our last six games. We're playing good basketball. We've just got to keep it up."
Franklin-Simpson hosts Logan County on Friday. Greenwood hosts Warren Central on Friday.
FSHS 18 10 10 13 – 51
GHS 17 10 12 15 – 54
FSHS – Stutzman 17, Partinger 10, Knight 9, Chatman 7, Miller 4, Briscoe 2, Lacouture 2.
GHS – Stansbury 13, C. Stinnett 11, Grant 9, Ware 8, Carroll 5, Gaddis 4, Loggins 2, B. Stinnett 2.
Greenwood 54, Franklin-Simpson 16, girls
The Lady Gators jumped on cold-shooting Franklin-Simpson early and breezed to a 54-16 victory on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats, missing their two leading scorers Evyn McCutchen and Kate Norwood due to injuries, hit only 1 of 20 field-goal attempts in the first half as Greenwood (9-6) raced out to a 30-4 halftime lead.
"The biggest thing was we wanted to come out and pressure their guards," Lady Gators coach Zach Simpson said. "That's the biggest thing we wanted to do. The last time we played them (a 44-30 win on Dec. 23) we played in that 2-3 zone and they kind of controlled the pace of the game."
Leia Trinh sank three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 14 points for Greenwood.
"We shared the ball well and then we shot pretty well from the field," Trinh said. "It always feels good to win."
Olivia Lovell added eight points and 10 rebounds and Annee Lasley had nine rebounds as the Lady Gators dominated the boards for a 38-19 advantage.
Franklin-Simpson (7-9) hosts Logan County on Friday. Greenwood hosts Warren Central on Friday.
FSHS 3 1 6 6 – 16
GHS 18 12 21 3 – 54
FSHS – Barbee 4, Hopson 4, Wilson 3, Johnson 2, A. Partinger 2, Hutcherson-Johnson 1.
GHS – Trinh 14, Lovell 8, Une 8, Keener 6, Milam 6, Blewitt 4, Lasley 4, Evans 3, Gordon 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.