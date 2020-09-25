GLASGOW -- Greenwood football coach William Howard thought his team came out flat in Friday's road game against Barren County.
There's no doubt the Gators got caught flat-footed on the game's opening play, when Trojans' quarterback Jameson Buie connected on a screen pass to Jamarcus Miley for a 90-yard touchdown.
Greenwood shook that off by answering on its first offensive possession, then proceeded to grind down Barren County in a 49-13 victory.
"I wanted to see how our kids responded to that, and offensively we came back and scored," Howard said. "But I didn't feel like we responded like we should have. I thought we came out flat and we stayed flat pretty much through the entire first half."
Howard took responsibility for what he viewed as a lackluster first two quarters, although Greenwood (3-0) still managed to build a 27-13 halftime lead.
The third quarter produced another in what was a game full of special teams highlights, as Greenwood's Andrew Hatcher took the opening kickoff of the second half all the way back on an 85-yard return for a touchdown to put his team up 34-13.
Barren County (1-2) had an excellent chance to claw back into it following the Gators' next possession, when a high snap on a punt resulted in a 30-yard loss and gave the Trojans the ball at the Gators' 2-yard line.
But on third-and-goal from the 1, a bad snap resulted in a fumble that Greenwood recovered at its own 1.
"We made some plays on special teams, but our kickoff coverage has been bad all year, to be honest with you," Barren County coach Jackson Arnett said. "We've got to get in there and work on that and figure it out. It killed us tonight.
"They're a really good football team, too. They're really good. We lost a lot of guys and are young, but I'm proud of how they fought. I thought they played hard, which is what I was really worried about."
Howard was happy to see his defense respond with its back against the wall.
"Defense did a great job, and it's good to be in that situation," Howard said. "Whenever you're in a game like this and you see how your kids are going to respond to a sudden change like that with the ball down there on a 1 or 2, and I thought our defense did a great job of getting us the ball back."
Greenwood moved from the 1 to its own 42 before losing possession on a fumble at its own 30. Barren County immediately lost 15 yard on a personal foul penalty and the drive ended on downs.
"We just got to be more consistent on offense," Arnett said. "We just make too many silly mistakes that get us out of drives and put us behind the sticks, and keeps us out of rhythm."
The Trojans looked in perfect rhythm at the start, when Buie found Miley on a quick out to the sideline. Miley did the rest, slipping a pair of tackles then racing 90 yards for the touchdown.
The Gators answered right back with a six-play, 64-yard drive capped by John Morrison's 40-yard touchdown strike to running back David Odom that knotted the score at 6-all.
Odom had a big night for Greenwood, tallying 113 rushing yards on 15 carries plus two catches for 70 yards.
"Last year we lost to them on our homecoming and we just wanted to put in an effective game plan to make sure we win this game," said Odom, referring to Greenwood's 19-16 loss to the Trojans last season.
Greenwood struck again in the first quarter to take a 13-6 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Sebastian Conwell, then increased it to 20-6 when Morrison hit Lofton Howard on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:43 left in the half.
Miley struck back with another huge play for the Trojans, returning the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to get his team back within seven.
The Gators went right back to work with a 47-yard drive finished off with a Conwell 3-yard touchdown run with a minute left before the break.
Then came Hatcher's kickoff return for a score to start the second half, and the floodgates opened for the Gators.
Barren County returns to action Oct. 2 against visiting Breckinridge County, while the Gators next host Christian County on Oct. 9.
Greenwood 13 14 7 15 -- 49
Barren County 6 7 0 0 -- 13
First Quarter
BC -- Jamarcus Miley 90 pass from Jameson Buie (kick failed), 11:37
GHS -- David Odom 40 pass from John Morrison (kick failed), 8:37
GHS -- Sebastian Conwell 1 run (Drew Smothers kick), 0:28
Second Quarter
GHS -- Lofton Howard 10 pass from Morrison (Smothers kick), 4:43
BC -- Miley 91 kickoff return (Aiden Miller kick), 4:25
GHS -- Conwell 3 run (Smothers kick), 1:00
Third Quarter
GHS -- Andrew Hatcher 85 kickoff return (Smothers kick), 11:47
Fourth Quarter
GHS -- Safety, 9:20
GHS -- Cody Riney 3 run (pass failed), 6:57
GHS -- Jaylen Brock 18 run (Smothers kick), 2:30
