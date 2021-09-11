Greenwood's run game continued its well-fed ways Friday night against host Warren Central.
The Gators' ground attack spread out 215 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns among 10 different ballcarriers in a 42-12 victory over the Dragons.
"That's one thing I love about this team this year – last year we kind of had a few players that were mainly the ones we went to," Greenwood senior running back Jaylen Brock said. "Now we have a lot ... I mean, one game our receivers might eat, one game our tight end might eat – you never know."
Greenwood (4-0) had plenty of rushing touchdowns on the menu Friday, starting with the opening drive when Brock capped a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Warren Central (0-2) promptly fumbled on its first play from scrimmage, and three plays later Tel Tel Long's 7-yard touchdown run put the Gators up 14-0.
The Dragons responded with the first of several impact plays, as Deanglo Patterson took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
The Gators kept on gobbling up touchdowns, as Ira Matheos finished off another first-quarter drive with a 6-yard score that put his team up 21-6 with 4:36 left in the period.
The first-half feeding frenzy wasn't quite over, as Greenwood quarterback James Salchli finished back-to-back drives in the second quarter with 1-yard touchdown dives, then Lofton Howard – subbing in at quarterback – added one more 1-yard plunge for good measure with just 5 seconds left in the first half to start the running clock.
"We're gaining a little depth offensively, especially, because we had some kids out and had to kind of move some positions – we had to move Ira from (x-receiver) to one of our running back positions," Greenwood coach William Howard said. "So hopefully by having some kids out, it helps us in the long run."
Warren Central kept pushing. After a long drive to open the second half sparked by completions from quarterback Kayumba Jean Aime to Patterson for 24 yards and a 31-yard strike to Omari Glover stalled at the Greenwood 22, the Dragons got the ball back when the Gators fumbled a bad snap and Central's Malik Ferguson gobbled up the loose ball like the last brownie on the plate at the Greenwood 8-yard line.
Two players later, Aime found Glover for an 8-yard touchdown pass that set the final score.
The Dragons are still working up to full strength after a rash of COVID-19 cases hamstrung the program in its opening loss to Trigg County on Aug. 27 – Warren Central was short 14 varsity players for that game, then had three more out afterward.
"We got eight kids back for this game, then we'll get three more back Monday," Warren Central coach Mark Nelson said.
Glover finished with six catches for 89 yards. Aime was 9-of-12 passing for 121 yards and a TD. Warren Central's rushing attack finished in the negative with -12 yards.
Long led the Gators with 77 rushing yards and added three catches for 37 yards. Matheos had 67 rushing yards and two catches for 31 yards and Brock tallied 42 rushing yards as the Gators stayed unbeaten heading into a Sept. 17 road matchup against Logan County.
"It feels pretty good," Brock said. "Our o-line blocked pretty good and the d-line ran to the ball and tackled pretty well."
Salchli added 91 passing yards on seven completions for the Gators.
Warren Central next hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Sept. 17.
GHS 21 21 0 0 – 42
WCHS 6 0 6 0 – 12
First quarter
GHS – Jaylen Brock 5 run (pass failed), 7:49
GHS – Tel Tel Long 7 run (Long run), 6:58
WCHS – Deanglo Patterson 88 kickoff return (pass failed), 6:46
GHS – Ira Matheos 6 run (Mason Clark kick), 4:36
Second quarter
GHS – James Salchli 1 run (Clark kick), 6:48
GHS – Salchli 1 run (Clark kick), 1:46
GHS – Lofton Howard 1 run (Clark kick), 0:05
Third quarter
WCHS – Omari Glover 8 pass from Kayumba Jean Aime (pass failed), 4:14