Greenwood needed a little time to warm up against District 14 rival South Warren on Tuesday night.
The Gators plodded through a sluggish first quarter that saw both teams combine for just 13 points, but shot better than 50 percent from the field from there to steadily pull away for a 68-48 win at South Warren.
Tuesday's rematch was a stark contrast to the first meeting on Jan. 4, when the Gators fell behind by double digits after allowing the Spartans to open the second quarter on a 16-0 run before Greenwood scrambled back for a 67-60 victory.
South Warren (6-10 overall, 0-3 District 14) didn't manage any similar run Tuesday.
"I just thought tonight we kept the pace and the style of play the way we wanted it to be," Gators coach Will McCoy said. "We didn't lose our composure when they made a shot or two. I just thought we played Gator basketball tonight. I personally feel like we're our own biggest enemy. I feel like when we're on and engaged defensively like that, we can beat anybody in the region and the state if we want to.
"And that's a credit to my team because we know well this region is packed with talent. So that's not discrediting anybody at all -- that's just how much faith I have in this veteran team."
Greenwood's Hunter Raymer (game-high 18 points) opened the second quarter with the first of his six 3-pointers, but the Spartans' Andrew Linhardt answered with his own 3 before the Gators' Aaron Brown drilled back-to-back treys to stretch the lead to 17-8.
South Warren's Brandon Rowe answered with a 3-pointer and layup to cut the margin back to four before Greenwood struck for a decisive 9-2 run that extended to a 30-18 halftime lead.
"We didn't look right from the beginning of the game, and we practiced well yesterday," Spartans coach Jason Holland said. "We just never ever got in a rhythm. I thought our defense in the first half was actually pretty good. I think they scored probably 10 of their 30 off putbacks, probably 10 in transition of us turning it over or shooting a bad shot."
Raymer, held to just that lone 3-pointer in the first half, helped bury South Warren over the final two quarters with five more treys to finish as the night's leading scorer.
"I rarely say anything to Hunter except keep shooting," McCoy said. "He sometimes is really hard on himself, has high expectations. He's a kid that gets a ton of reps up on his own, so he knows his shot better than probably anybody on our team. So if he misses one, he knows how to fix it."
Facing South Warren's predominantly zone defense, Raymer -- who hit four 3-pointers in the first meeting -- expected he would need to hit some shots to open up the floor for his teammates.
"If I'm hitting shots, that spreads them out and we look for Caden (Stinnett) more on the inside and the inside just more in general," Raymer said. "Tonight I was just hitting them."
Greenwood (13-3, 2-1) connected on 9 of 13 shots in the third quarter -- South Warren hit 6 of 8 shots -- to extend the 12-point halftime lead to 19 at 51-32 by the end of the third quarter.
It was another disappointing second half for the Spartans, who trailed by just four on the road to Bowling Green last week before losing by 30.
"It looked like a veteran team playing a young team is what it looked like," Holland said of Tuesday's loss to the Gators. "We're at that point in the season where it starts becoming a grind. You know, the NTI (non-traditional instruction) and everything starts weighing on you, but it weighs on them too. It's really about just playing hard the whole time and we just didn't. That's just not my teams."
Cade Stinnett finished with 15 points, Brown added 12 points and a trio of blocks and Brakton Stinnett had eight points.
"They play a lot of zone, they bring a lot of good schemes and Hunter did a good job tonight finding the gap, finding the seam within that zone," McCoy said. "And I thought our guys, especially Brakton and Aaron, did a really good job of creating some attention defensively that drew that one extra defender and they found the hot hands."
Caden Stinnett said the Gators had a good game plan for the rematch against the Spartans.
"We knew that they were going to pack it in a zone -- we made some adjustments this week," Stinnett said. "We kind of made some more plays out of our zone instead of just sitting in the classic 1-3-1. Some guys got hot like Hunter and we got out in transition early and we really buried them in the second half."
Linkin Lockhart had 11 points to lead South Warren. Ty Price added eight points.
Greenwood hosts Bowling Green on Friday, while South Warren travels to Warren East on Friday.
GHS 8 22 21 17 -- 68
SWHS 5 13 14 16 -- 48
GHS -- Raymer 18, C. Stinnett 15, Brown 12, B. Stinnett 8, Howard 6, Buchanon 4, Simpson 3, Thornhill 2.
SWHS -- Lockhart 11, Price 8, Rowe 7, Posey 6, Burton 5, Linhardt 5, Button 2, Davis 2, Jointer 2.