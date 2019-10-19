Junior Cole Jackson claimed the boys' individual win and led Greenwood to the team title in Saturday's Wildcat Wilderness Invitational in Franklin.
Jackson completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 03.69 seconds. Greenwood won the 10-team boys' meet with 30 points, followed by Bowling Green (43) and South Warren (114).
In the girls' meet, Bowling Green junior Lexie Paszkiewicz won in 19:15.10 and South Warren won the girls' team title with 36 points.
Joining Jackson as scorers for the Gators in the boys' race were Eli Alvey (fourth), Eli Combs (seventh), Cates Duncan (eighth) and Thorin Byrd (10th).
Bowling Green got scoring from Gabe Wiles (third), Thomas Tinius (fifth), Mike Kanan (sixth), Tate Sine (13th) and Clay Wallace (16th).
Scorers for South Warren were Brandon Irvin (14th), Ethan Luis (23rd), Max Davison (26th), Bryce McAlister (28th) and Roddick Harris (36th).
Butler County was sixth with 177 points, with scoring from Parker Smith (29th), Case Hooten (41st), Connor Glass (55th), Bowen Kirby (58th) and Jacob Camp (60th).
Host Franklin-Simpson (220) was eighth, with scoring from Hayden Minnicks (32nd), Joe Maloney (50th), Brody Johnson (73rd), Javarius Rogan (77th) and Kevin Matthews (90th).
Warren Central (228) was ninth, with scoring from Bosco Tuyisenge (11th), Tyler Spain (71st), Joseph Blair (79th), Cade Stephens (82nd) and Tim Mealer (94th).
Glasgow did not post a team score, but got a 17th-place finish from Logan Lindsey.
In the five-team girls' meet, South Warren got scoring from Taylor Brown (second), Megan Kitchens (fifth), Brooklynn Wilkins (sixth), Hayley Best (11th) and Annslee Graves (16th).
Second-place Greenwood (57) got scoring from Kaydee Wooldridge (fourth), Alexi Lancette (seventh), Kennedy Davis (14th), Samirah Salifu (17th) and Delaney Duncan (26th).
Joining Paszkiewicz as scorers for Bowling Green (57) were Bella von Steinfort (eighth), Natalie Carson (ninth), Sophie Stockton (23rd) and Abby Adams-Smith (25th).
Butler County's Autumn Jenkins (12th) Franklin-Simpson's Cheyenna Neal (13th) and Glasgow's Mia Cassady (24th) had top-20 finishes running as individuals.
KTCCA Meet of Champions
Senior Garrett Elrod turned in a 10th-place finish to pace Warren East's boys' cross country team to an eighth-place finish Saturday in the KTCCA Meet of Champions at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.
The Raiders finished eighth in the team standings with 264 points. Trinity won the 37-team boys' competition with 32 points.
Elrod completed the 5K course in 16 minutes, 54.20 seconds.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Will Lovell (13th), Trey Colson (19th), Mason Richardson (53rd) and Trevor Hudnall (268th).
In the girls' race, Emma Steff led the Lady Raiders with a 20th-place finish. Also scoring for Warren East were Cady Schoeck (88th), Reyna Morales (149th), Cheyenne Stark (217th) and Emma McGuffey (219th).
The Lady Raiders finished 18th with 458 points. Mason County won the 23-team girls' race with 71 points.
