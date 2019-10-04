Warren East's Emma Steff and Greenwood's Cole Jackson took home first-place honors at Thursday's SKY Conference cross-country meet at the Holy Spirit Church Grounds.
Jackson, who clocked a winning time of 16 minutes, 54.32 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, helped the Gators win the boys' team title with 46 points.
South Warren won the girls' team championship with 30 points.
Ryleigh Johnson finished second overall and Megan Kitchens was third for the Spartans, who also got scoring finishes from Taylor Brown (fifth), Brooklyn Wilkins (eighth) and Annslee Graves (12th).
Greenwood (53 points) was second in the girls' standings with scoring finishes by Alexi Lancette (fourth), Kaydee Wooldridge (sixth), Kennedy Davis (11th), Delaney Duncan (14th) and Samirah Salifu (20th).
Bowling Green (83) was third, with scoring from Bella von Steinfort (ninth), Natalie Carson (13th), Adelyn Drane (17th), Abby Adams-Smith (26th) and Sophie Stockton (27th).
Steff finished in 20:19.67 to win the overall title and lead the Lady Raiders to a fifth-place finish. Warren East (121 points) also got scoring from Cady Schoeck (18th), Reyna Morales (39th), Emma McGuffey (49th) and Cheyenne Stark (53rd).
Butler County (147) finished sixth, with scoring from Autumn Jenkins (10th), Maricela Rafeal Varga (36th), Briley Webster (41st), Hannah Winchel (52nd) and Samantha Henderson (56th).
Edmonson County (148) was seventh, with scoring from Caroline Parsley (28th), Emma Grace Cena (29th), Morgan Vincent (40th), Harley Meredith (43rd) and Lilly Miller (50th).
Glasgow's Mia Cassady (19th), Allen County-Scottsville's Sarah Davis (21st), Warren Central's Kelsea Gunter (57th) and Logan County's Emma Trent (58th) led their respective schools, which did not compete for the team title.
In the boys' race, Greenwood got scoring from Jackson, Eli Combs (sixth), Cates Duncan (11th), Thorin Byrd (13th) and Patrick Haycraft (15th).
Bowling Green (62 points) was second, with scoring from Thomas Tinius (second), Gabe Wiles (fourth), Cole Renfrow (16th), Tate Sine (18th) and Clay Wallace (26th).
South Warren (76) was third, with scoring from Hunter Clemons (fifth), Kellen Patterson (seventh), Brandon Irvin (19th), Patrick Stiltner (21st) and Max Davison (28th).
Warren East (96) was fourth, with scoring from Garrett Elrod (third), Mason Richardson (ninth), Trey Colson (10th), Trevor Hudnall (51st) and Hunter Oppelt (58th).
Allen County-Scottsville (161) was fifth, with scoring from Tad Taylor (eighth), James Stanger (12th), Wyatt Thompson (56th), Jeff Haney (72nd) and Connor Davenport (86th).
Butler County (189) was seventh, with scoring from Parker Smith (39th), Jacob Camp (52nd), Case Hooten (53rd), Ty Maxfield (60th) and Connor Glass (71st).
Edmonson County (190) was eighth, with scoring from Logan Brooks (35th), Lane Lindsey (38th), Blake Garrett (43rd), Jarrett Prunty (74th) and Wade Luttrell (79th).
Warren Central (218) was ninth, with scoring from Bosco Tuyisenge (14th), Tyler Spain (62nd), Joseph Blair (83rd), Cade Stephens (85th) and Tim Miller (87th).
Logan County's Wesley Abney (24th) and Glasgow's Logan Lindsey (29th) led their respective schools, which did not compete for the team title.
Volleyball
Allen County-Scottsville 2, Edmonson County 0
Host Allen County-Scottsville picked up a 2-0 (25-18, 25-21) volleyball win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
Breann Varner led the Lady Patriots with six kills. Meg Foster had a team-high 19 assists, Olivia Brown had seven digs and Avery Pitchford tallied four service aces and five digs for ACS.
Allen County-Scottsville (16-11) hosts Glasgow on Oct. 14.
Edmonson County (8-16) hosts Warren Central on Oct. 14.
Boys' soccer
Russellville 5, Caldwell County 3
Avery Flener tallied a hat trick with three goals and added two assists as host Russellville wrapped up its regular season with a 5-3 win over Caldwell County on Thursday.
Dustin Brown added two goals and two assists for the Panthers, who also got an assist from Dalton Gilbert.
Panthers goalkeeper Nathan Cates totaled 11 saves.
Russellville (10-9-1) returns to action in next week's District 13 tournament.
Girls' soccer
Daviess County 4, Bowling Green 0
Chloe Hinchcliffe scored a pair of goals to lead host Daviess County to a 4-0 win over Bowling Green on Thursday.
Kenlee Newcom and Kayla Vanover added goals for Daviess County.
Bowling Green (7-9) faces South Warren in the District 14 tournament semifinals Monday at Greenwood.
