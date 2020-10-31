Greenwood senior Cole Jackson capped off his high school career with a podium finish in Saturday's KHSAA Class 3A boys' state cross country meet at Bourbon County Park in Paris.
Jackson earned a 12th-place finish with his time of 16 minutes, 47.30 seconds in the 5,000-meter state meet. Jackson helped the Gators nearly earn a podium finish, reserved for the top four teams at state. Greenwood finished fifth in the team standings with 248 points.
Other scorers for Greenwood's boys were Thorin Byrd (40th, 17:31.79), Cates Duncan (56th, 17:43.65), Jacob Johnston (78th, 17:59.30) and Andrew Thomas (86th, 18:05.45). Sam Sanders (177th, 18:52.75) and Gavin Law (210th, 19:18.80) also ran for the Gators in the 282-runner field.
South Warren's boys finished 16th with 440 points. Scoring for the Spartans were Bryce McAlister (49th, 17:39.28), Hunter Clemons (54th, 17:41.93), Ethan Luis (111th, 18:14.93), Kellen Patterson (120th, 18:20.16) and Roddick Harris (168th, 18:49.16). Noah Graham (226th, 19:36.82) and Brandon Irvin (255th, 20:13.69) rounded out the lineup for South Warren.
Bowling Green's Thomas Tinius (83rd, 18:03.64) and Michael House (117th, 18:18.44) ran as individuals.
Madisonville's Jackson Watts won the state championship with a time of 15:41.83. St. Xavier claimed the team title with 93 points.
Class 3A Girls
Bowling Green senior Lexie Paszkiewicz claimed a podium spot with her 13th-place finish in the KHSAA Class 3A girls' state cross country meet Saturday.
Paszkiewicz completed the 5,000-meter course in 19:59.97.
South Warren's girls turned in a seventh-place finish with 219 points, with scoring finishes from Ryleigh Johnson (28th, 20:34.06), Megan Kitchens (30th, 20:39.97), Taylor Brown (39th, 20:49.15), Annslee Graves (72nd, 21:33.81) and Anslee Crosby (96th, 21:48.71). Hayley Best (122nd, 22:14.21) and Brooklyn Wilkins (131st, 22:22.82) also ran for the Spartans.
Greenwood's girls finished 19th with 590 points, with scoring from Kaydee Wooldridge (46th, 21:02.93), Lily Clark (119th, 22:10.84), Claire Ellington (148th, 22:45.48), Finley Johnson (154th, 22:55.04) and Ashley Gaynor (210th, 24:09.03). Savannah Flora (249th, 26:15.43) and Zoe McNeily (264th, 28:20.96) also ran for the Lady Gators.
Bowling Green was 29th with 718 points. Joining Paszkiewicz as scorers for the Lady Purples were Abby Adams-Smith (166th, 23:06.89), Isabella von Steinfort (179th, 23:33.31), Lucy Lowe (204th, 24:01.16) and Bella Alcott (253rd, 26:39.99). Rachel Johnson (260th, 27:52.69) and Bella Elder (263rd, 28:16.78) also ran for Bowling Green.
Barren County's Gracie Reed (33rd, 20:42.70) and Chesney McPherson (51st, 21:04.82) ran as individuals.
Madison Central's Ciara O'Shea (18:15.37) won the individual title. Oldham County won the team championship with 58 points.
Class 2A Boys
Allen County-Scottsville's Tad Taylor topped area runners with a 54th-place finish (18:25.21) running as an individual in Friday's KHSAA Class 2A boys' state meet. ACS's James Stanger was 64th in 18:38.41.
Mason Richardson (73rd, 18:45.79) led Warren East's boys to a 22nd-place finish with 545 points. Other scorers for the Raiders were Trevor Hudnall (82nd, 18:49.91), Dustin Sturgeon (134th, 19:46.99), Andrew McGuffey (162nd, 20:26.22) and Hunter Oppelt (167th, 20:28.67). Nate Hudson (218th, 22:37.44) and Jacob Miller (227th, 23:12.94) also ran for Warren East.
Butler County's Parker Smith (114th, 19:20.75), Glasgow's Quentin Grieshop (131st, 19:46.21) and Glasgow's Niklas Cooper (189th, 21:03.63) ran as individuals.
Thomas Nelson's Lane Hoyes won the individual title with a time of 16:21.97. North Oldham took the team championship with 78 points.
Class 2A Girls
Warren East's Emma McGuffey finished 61st overall (22:24.36) to lead the Lady Raiders to a 23rd-place finish in Friday's KHSAA Class 2A girls' state meet.
Warren East finished with 601 points, with additional scoring from Molly Beckham (103rd, 23:26.58), Reyna Morales (170th, 25:44.79), Cheyenne Stark (197th, 28:00.65) and Kaylee Richardson (201st, 28:15.77). Macy Bruce (206th, 29:49.94) also ran for the Lady Raiders.
Glasgow's Mia Cassady (101st, 23:21.25), Franklin-Simpson's Cheyenna Neal (117th, 23:49.42), Allen County-Scottsville's Sarah Davis (118th, 23:49.60) and Butler County's Emma Winchel (141st, 24:36.13) competed as individuals.
Highlands' Maggie Schroeder won the individual championship with a time of 19:16.87. Christian Academy-Louisville won the team title with 97 points.
Class A Boys
Edmonson County's Lane Lindsey finished 128th overall (20:04.65) to pace the Wildcats to a 31st-place finish in Saturday's KHSAA Class A boys' state cross country meet.
Edmonson County finished with 728 points. Other scorers for the Wildcats were Logan Brooks (149th, 20:32.01), Brandon Lindsey (180th, 21:28.37), Jarrett Prunty (197th, 22:14.67) and Tyler Anderson (200th, 22:18.45). Wade Luttrell (213th, 22:53.24) and Ashton Johnson (216th, 23:03.10) also ran for Edmonson.
Josh Meiman of Louisville Holy Cross won the individual title with a time of 16:16.95. Holy Cross won the team championship with 61 points.
Class A Girls
Caroline Parsley finished 69th overall in 23:23.70 to lead Edmonson County's girls to an 11th-place finish at Saturday's KHSAA Class A girls' state meet.
The Lady Cats tallied 361 points. Other scorers were Cariann Williams (74th, 23:32.42), Emma Grace Cena (91st, 24:13.60), Jenna Cook (111th, 24:50.53) and Kenndi Swihart (113th, 24:56.48). Courtney Garrett (138th, 25:55.08) and Abby Logsdon (194th, 28:40.86) also ran for Edmonson.
Bishop Brossart's Claire Curtsinger won the individual championship with a time of 19:42.90. Bishop Brossart won the team title with 36 points.
